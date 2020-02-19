Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Muramatsu Park (Niigata)

Cherry Blossoms

There are 3,000 cherry trees in Muramatsu Park; most of them are somei yoshino, but there are also other varieties, including yōkōzakura, whose blossoms are a darker pink, and a very rare species called hozaki higan yaezakura.

The hozaki higan yaezakura is a rare species found growing in Muramatsu Park with countless blossoms on each branch, resembling ears of ripened rice. The park was built in 1906 in commemoration of the Russo-Japanese military campaign. Many of the cherries, which were planted at that time, have grown old and suffer pest damage, so efforts are being made by the city of Gosen to preserve is proud and beautiful heritage for future generations.

A lively sakura festival, including nighttime illumination, is held when the blossoms are at their best. With its spacious grounds and many attractions, Muramatsu Park is an ideal destination for a leisurely hanami outing.

Muramatsu Park, Niigata

Varieties: Somei yoshino, hozaki higan yaezakura

No. of trees: 3,000

When: Mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 2631-1 Kō, Atago, Gosen-shi, Niigata

Website: Gosen City

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Gosen City.)