Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Takaoka Castle Park (Toyama)

Guideto Japan

Takaoka Castle Park is a quiet, nature-filled garden in central Takaoka with three broad moats built on the former grounds of an early-seventeenth-century castle. The park is popular with local residents, who come to enjoy not only the 1,800 cherry trees during the hanami season but also its many, lushly wooded walking trails.