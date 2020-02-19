Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsukawa Park (Toyama)

Cherry Blossoms

Some 500 somei yoshino trees line a 4-kilometer stretch of the Matsukawa River flowing through central Toyama. The cherry blossoms, planted on both banks, can be enjoyed while strolling along a riverside walkway or by cruising down the river on a boat that operates in April.

Although Matsukawa is a small, meandering river today, until about a century ago it was the main course taken by the larger Jinzūgawa—for which a new, straighter waterway was constructed to the west in the early twentieth century to prevent floods. The row of cherry trees was partially destroyed in air raids during World War II, but new trees were planted in 1950. Pedestrians can enjoy not only these sakuras but also 28 sculptures that have been placed along the scenic pathway.

Matsukawa Park (Toyama)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 500

When: Early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free (but boat cruise requires a fee https://matsukawa-cruise.jp/en/)

Address: Along the river Matsukawa stretching from Isobemachi to Akaemachi, Toyama-shi, Toyama

Website: Tourism Information in Toyama (Matsukawa River)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Toyama Sightseeing Cruise.)