Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ōboshi Park (Yamanashi)
Ōboshi Park is located northwest of Mont Fuji and is an excellent place from which to view not only Japan’s tallest peak but also the Yatsugatake Mountains, further northwest, with their stunning alpine landscapes. The park attracts a large number of visitors in April, when the 2,000 somei yoshino trees blossom against the backdrop of majestic Mount Fuji.
Many events are held the Ōboshi sakura festival, including dynamic yosakoi dancing and wadaiko drumming performances. With stalls selling food and drinks under the blossoms and a close-up view of Mount Fuji, the park is truly a hanami lovers’ paradise.
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 2,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Food, drinks: Available at stalls during sakura festival
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2175 Kajikazawa, Fujikawa-chō, Minamikoma-gun, Yamanashi
- Website: Yamanashi Tourism Organization
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Fujikawa Town.)
