Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ōboshi Park (Yamanashi)

Ōboshi Park is located northwest of Mont Fuji and is an excellent place from which to view not only Japan’s tallest peak but also the Yatsugatake Mountains, further northwest, with their stunning alpine landscapes. The park attracts a large number of visitors in April, when the 2,000 somei yoshino trees blossom against the backdrop of majestic Mount Fuji.