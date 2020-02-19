Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kamagatani Valley (Gifu)

Guideto Japan

Kamagatani means a “valley of mist,” and the name is believed to have come from the fact that when the sakuras are in full bloom, the ravine appears to be shrouded in pink mist. The area features many varieties of naturally propagating cherries and was designated a natural monument by the Japanese government in 1928.