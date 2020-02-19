Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kamagatani Valley (Gifu)
Kamagatani means a “valley of mist,” and the name is believed to have come from the fact that when the sakuras are in full bloom, the ravine appears to be shrouded in pink mist. The area features many varieties of naturally propagating cherries and was designated a natural monument by the Japanese government in 1928.
The approximately 3,000 cherry trees in Kamagatani are of eight different varieties. Because the surrounding earth is soft, they were initially planted to prevent landslides, but the sakuras have since spread naturally around the valley and surrounding hills. The park is also famous for its shibazakura (“lawn sakura” or moss phlox), azaleas, hydrangeas, and camellias and is a delight for flower lovers all year round.
Kamagatani Park (Gifu)
- Varieties: Yamazakura, higanzakura, ōyamazakura, shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 3,000
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Fujishiro, Ikeda-chō, Ibi-gun, Gifu
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ikeda Town.)
