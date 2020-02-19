Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Usuzumi Park (Gifu)

Cherry Blossoms

The park was built to highlight the magnificent Usuzumi Zakura, a state-designated natural monument that is one of Japan’s “three great cherry trees.” It is thought to be over 1,500 years old and to have been planted by Emperor Keitai in the sixth century.

The Usuzumi Zakura is a huge tree that is 17.3 meters high with a girth of 9.4 meters. The blossoms are light pink when they bud, white when they bloom, and light gray as they fall—hence its name (usuzumi means “thin, black ink”). It was in danger of withering on numerous occasions in the twentieth century due to natural disasters like heavy snowfall and massive typhoons, as well as termite infestation, but it survived each crisis thanks to the efforts of experts, municipal governments, and local residents to replace the soil, graft roots, and undertake a variety of other measures.

Usuzumi Park (Gifu)

Variety: Edohiganzakura

When: Early to mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 995 Neoitasho, Motosu-shi, Gifu

Website: Gifu Travel Guide (Usuzumi-zakura Cherry Tree)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Motosu City.)