Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Gojō River (Aichi)

Guideto Japan

The Gojō River is 28.2 kilometers long and flows through the town of Ōguchi, the cities of Kōnan and Iwakura, and other municipalities. While cherry trees along the river straddle city limits, some 1,400 somei yoshino grow along a 7.6-kilometer stretch in Iwakura alone.