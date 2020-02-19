Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tsuruma Park (Aichi)

Tsuruma Park was established in 1909 as the first public park in the city of Nagoya. The best time to visit is in late March to early April, when the 750 somei yoshino trees blossom all at once. There is plenty to see at other times of the year as well, including a public hall, a library, and other historical buildings.