Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tsuruma Park (Aichi)

Tsuruma Park was established in 1909 as the first public park in the city of Nagoya. The best time to visit is in late March to early April, when the 750 somei yoshino trees blossom all at once. There is plenty to see at other times of the year as well, including a public hall, a library, and other historical buildings.
The park is famous for not only its sakuras but also such other flowers as roses and irises. Thus its flower festival—featuring nighttime illumination and a variety of events—does not end with the cherry blossoms season but continues through early June, when irises are in bloom.
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 750
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1 Tsurumai, Shōwa-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi
- Website: Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association (Tsuruma Park)
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association.)
