Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Four Seasons Road of Yamazaki River (Aichi)

One of the best hanami spots in central Nagoya is the Four Seasons Road, where some 600 somei yoshino trees flank the banks of a 2.8-kilometer stretch of the Yamazaki River from Ishikawa Bridge to Aratama Bridge. It is also popular at night, with large crowds gathering to view the illuminated yozakura.