Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Okazaki Park (Aichi)

Okazaki Castle and its surrounding park is full of history, as it is the birthplace of Tokugawa Ieyasu, who founded the Tokugawa shogunate in the seventeenth century. It is beautiful year round, but particularly during the hanami season, thanks to some 800 somei yoshino trees in the park and along the adjacent river.