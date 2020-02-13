Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Hōkōen Park and Nagahama Castle (Shiga)

Nagahama Castle is known as the first castle to be built by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and when a park was built on its former site in 1909, it was named Hōkōen (Hō Park)—a reference to Hideyoshi’s title of Hōtaikō. Some 600 somei yoshino trees have been planted around the reconstructed castle, which today houses the Nagahama Castle Historical Museum.