Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Akashi Park (Hyōgo)
Akashi Park is built on the grounds where Akashi Castle once stood. It is a beautifully landscaped park today with athletic facilities that local residents often frequent to enjoy a stroll. It also attracts throngs of visitors when the approximately 1,000 somei yoshino trees are in full bloom.
Renting a boat at Kōnoike, the park’s largest pond, can be a great way of enjoying the beautiful surrounding blossoms from a different perspective.
Akashi Park (Hyōgo)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1-27 Akashikōen, Akashi-shi, Hyōgo
- Website: Akashi Park
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Hyogo Prefecture Horticulture and Park Association.)
