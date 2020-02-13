Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Akashi Park (Hyōgo)

Guideto Japan

Akashi Park is built on the grounds where Akashi Castle once stood. It is a beautifully landscaped park today with athletic facilities that local residents often frequent to enjoy a stroll. It also attracts throngs of visitors when the approximately 1,000 somei yoshino trees are in full bloom.