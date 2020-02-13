Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)

Travel

Shukugawa Park is the narrow bed of the Shuku River that runs through a quiet residential district between Osaka and Kobe. It features some 1,200 somei yoshino and other cherry trees along a 2.8-kilometer stretch of the 4-kilometer-long park.
The cherry blossom is the official flower of the city of Nishinomiya, whose Plant Research Center has bred two original varieties—nishinomiya-gongendairazakura and the shukugawa-maizakura—that now grow in Shukugawa Park. Although the park’s sakuras are very popular, the city urges visitors to be mindful of the riverbed’s proximity to private homes: They should take their garbage home with them and avoid being too loud; barbecuing and other use of fire are prohibited, and hanami spots cannot reserved using a picnic sheet.

Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, ōshimazakura, kanzan, etc.
  • No. of trees: 1,660
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Picnic: Yes, but the park is in a residential area, so avoid inconveniencing neighbors
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Ōide-chō, Nishinomiya-shi, Hyōgo
  • Website: Nishinomiya Tourism Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nishinomiya City.)

