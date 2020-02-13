Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)
The cherry blossom is the official flower of the city of Nishinomiya, whose Plant Research Center has bred two original varieties—nishinomiya-gongendairazakura and the shukugawa-maizakura—that now grow in Shukugawa Park. Although the park’s sakuras are very popular, the city urges visitors to be mindful of the riverbed’s proximity to private homes: They should take their garbage home with them and avoid being too loud; barbecuing and other use of fire are prohibited, and hanami spots cannot reserved using a picnic sheet.
Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, ōshimazakura, kanzan, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,660
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic: Yes, but the park is in a residential area, so avoid inconveniencing neighbors
- Admission: Free
- Address: Ōide-chō, Nishinomiya-shi, Hyōgo
- Website: Nishinomiya Tourism Association
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nishinomiya City.)
