Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)

Cherry Blossoms

Guideto Japan

Shukugawa Park is the narrow bed of the Shuku River that runs through a quiet residential district between Osaka and Kobe. It features some 1,200 somei yoshino and other cherry trees along a 2.8-kilometer stretch of the 4-kilometer-long park.

The cherry blossom is the official flower of the city of Nishinomiya, whose Plant Research Center has bred two original varieties—nishinomiya-gongendairazakura and the shukugawa-maizakura—that now grow in Shukugawa Park. Although the park’s sakuras are very popular, the city urges visitors to be mindful of the riverbed’s proximity to private homes: They should take their garbage home with them and avoid being too loud; barbecuing and other use of fire are prohibited, and hanami spots cannot reserved using a picnic sheet.

Shukugawa Park (Hyōgo)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, ōshimazakura, kanzan, etc.

No. of trees: 1,660

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Picnic: Yes, but the park is in a residential area, so avoid inconveniencing neighbors

Admission: Free

Address: Ōide-chō, Nishinomiya-shi, Hyōgo

Website: Nishinomiya Tourism Association

Nearby hanami sites

Near Shukugawa Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nishinomiya City.)