Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kōriyama Castle (Nara)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
A festival featuring a historical pageant and nighttime illumination is held during the height of the cherry blossom season, attracting visitors from far and near. Unique features include the exhibition and sale of goldfish, of which the city of Yamatokōriyama is a leading producer. While the festival is a lively and colorful event today, it actually began as a memorial service, as the stones used to finish the castle wall had been taken from graves and Buddhist statues.
Kōriyama Castle (Nara)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, ōshimazakura, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 800
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Jōnai-chō, Yamatokōriyama-shi, Nara
- Website: Yamatokōriyama City
Nearby hanami sites
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Yamatokōriyama City Tourism Association.)
Nara sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan Yamatokōriyama