Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kōriyama Castle (Nara)

Kōriyama Castle was built in the late sixteenth century by Yamato Province daimyo Tsutsui Junkei. The original castle keep has been destroyed, but the inner moat and stone walls have survived. The approximately 800 somei yoshino and other cherry trees along the moat are sometimes also called gotenzakura (palatial sakura).

