Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shichikawa Dam (Wakayama)

Guideto Japan

To commemorate the completion of the Shichikawa Dam in 1959, local residents planted 3,000 somei yoshino trees around the 5-kilometer circumference of the newly created reservoir. The Sada Sakura Festival, held when the cherries are in full bloom, is a feast for the eyes, with colorful koinobori (carp streamers) flying above the light pink blossoms.

