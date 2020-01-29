Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kikkō Park’s Kintai Bridge (Yamaguchi)
The 200-meter Kintai Bridge has a highly unusual five-arch sequential wooden structure (the three spans in the middle are each an arch bridge). After being washed away by a typhoon in 1950, it was rebuilt in the same wooden style, and renovation began in 2000 to reinforce the wooden girders that had decayed. Kintai Bridge is a popular tourist destination not only during the hanami season in the spring but throughout the year; attractions include firework displays and cormorant fishing in the summer, the coloring of foliage in the fall, and white-draped snowscapes in the winter.
Kikkō Park’s Kintai Bridge (Yamaguchi)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura
- No. of trees: 3,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: 8:00–17:00
- Admission: ¥310 to cross bridge (round trip)
- Address: Yokoyama, Iwakuni-shi, Yamaguchi
- Website: Kintaikyō Bridge
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Iwakuni City Industry Promotion Department.)
