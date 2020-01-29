Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tokiwa Park (Yamaguchi)

Guideto Japan

Tokiwa Park is centered on Lake Tokiwa, built in the seventeenth century for irrigation purposes. Established in 1925, the multipurpose park today boasts 3,200 somei yoshino trees and many other sakura varieties on its spacious grounds.

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский