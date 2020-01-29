Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tokiwa Park (Yamaguchi)
Tokiwa Park is centered on Lake Tokiwa, built in the seventeenth century for irrigation purposes. Established in 1925, the multipurpose park today boasts 3,200 somei yoshino trees and many other sakura varieties on its spacious grounds.
When the somei yoshino are in full bloom, Tokiwa Park hosts a cherry blossom festival, during which the sakuras are lit up at night. There is something for everyone at the spacious park, including a playground/amusement park, a zoo, and a garden museum with many sculptures.
Tokiwa Park (Yamaguchi)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 3,500
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (some sections of the park open 9:30–17:00)
- Admission: Free
- Address: 3-4-1 Norisada, Ube-shi, Yamaguchi
- Website: Tokiwa Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo ©Tokiwa Park.)
