Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nishi Park (Fukuoka)

The landscaping of Nishi Park began in 1885, and with the planting of many trees, including 1,300 cherries, a verdant oasis for local residents has materialized in the middle of an urban metropolis. In spring, the park is crowded with hanami-goers, including those who come at night to enjoy the lit-up yozakura.

