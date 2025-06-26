Higher Education and Economic Inequality in Japan: Why Boosting Financial Aid Won’t Work

Hoping to combat growing socioeconomic inequality, the Japanese government is working to lower financial hurdles to secondary and tertiary education. But what is the efficacy of such measures in the context of labor immobility and major companies’ rigidly hierarchical recruiting systems?

Neoliberalism and Education

Since government policy fell under the global sway of neoliberalism, economic inequality has emerged as an increasingly worrying issue worldwide. Japan today is no exception, notwithstanding its erstwhile image as a uniformly middle-class society.

Emphasizing the importance of competition in a free market, personal choice, and individual responsibility, neoliberals have rejected the welfare state’s pursuit of “equality of outcomes” through the redistribution of resources and shifted the focus to “equal opportunity,” particularly in the area of education. The idea is to root out entrenched social inequities by promoting fair competition in the arena of education. In terms of government policy, this has generally meant expanding the supply of educational opportunities and providing students with scholarships and other forms of financial assistance.

Yet empirical studies conducted in various countries have found that the quantitative expansion of secondary and tertiary education does not contribute substantially to social and economic equality. These findings call into question Japan’s own belated bid to expand educational opportunity and individuals’ choices in education through tuition waivers and financial aid.

Japan’s High Household Burden

Japan differs from most other developed countries in that the government has not actively pursued a policy of expanding access to higher education in order to promote socioeconomic equality. The growth of higher education in Japan has relied primarily on household expenditure.

Two out of three university slots in Japan are at private institutions, which depend almost exclusively on tuition to cover their operating expenses. In addition, even the national universities charge tuition, and that has been rising since 1971. In 1975, the tuition at national universities was about one-fifth that of private institutions on average. By 2008, it was approximately one-third. Instead of using the national universities to promote equal educational opportunities, the government has increased universities’ reliance on household expenditure by holding down fiscal outlays. This stands in sharp contrast to Europe, where most public universities offer tuition-free education for students from within the European Union.

The Japanese government also stands out for the meager financial aid it provides to households faced with these rising tuition levels.

In his 2016 book The Political Economy of Higher Education Finance, the German political scientist Julian Garritzmann groups countries into four broad categories based on tuition levels and the proportion of students benefitting from public financial aid. In the first group, both tuition and public financial aid are low (low burden, low support), which is the model adopted in most of continental Europe. The second group is characterized by very low fees and generous public support for students (low burden, high support), as seen in the Nordic countries. The third, represented by the United States and Britain, features a combination of high tuition and generous public support (high burden, high support, but mostly loans). Lastly, we have the East Asian model, represented by Japan, in which tuition is high, and public financial aid to students is low. From the Japanese government’s perspective, this is a successful model of higher education in that it keeps public expenditures to a minimum.

Despite the lack of government support, higher education has definitely expanded in Japan, at least quantitatively. According to the latest statistics, about 60% of the country’s 18-year-olds are enrolled in a four-year university, a level comparable to that of Britain and the United States (even allowing for differences in the way such statistics are collected). But there are distinguishing features of the Japanese system that limit educational opportunity in other ways.

One issue is the narrow window for getting a college education. In Japan, almost everyone enters a college or university as a recent high school graduate. Those who leave school after graduating from high school are very unlikely to go back to earn an undergraduate degree. In other words, the opportunity to “go back to school” at the tertiary level is quite limited. Much the same can be said of graduate school, primarily because in Japan, unlike other developed countries, an advanced degree earned midcareer holds no particular value, or premium. In sum, Japan’s higher education pathway does not allow for detours or second chances.

A Shift in Policy

There are signs that Japan is finally shifting away from the high-burden, low-support model.

In 2010, the government instituted a policy of universal tuition-free high school education, although an income threshold was subsequently imposed. Steps were also taken to ease the burden of private-school tuition on lower-income families. After Osaka Prefecture and Tokyo Metropolis introduced tuition waivers for private high schools (with an income ceiling in Tokyo’s case), the national government came under pressure to provide similar benefits nationwide. In 2025, it instituted a policy to make public and private high schools alike tuition free for all families, regardless of income (effective April 2026).

Moreover, this approach seems poised to spread to higher education. In April 2020, the government instituted a new program of expanded financial aid in the form of tuition reductions and grant-type scholarships based on household income. The purpose is to expand lower-income youths’ access to higher education, including universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools.

There is no doubt that these policies will increase educational opportunities quantitatively by making it possible for more low-income students to attend private high schools and enroll in institutions of higher education. However, as mentioned above, simply removing or lowering financial obstacles to education will not lead to social and economic equality. In the following, I explain why, drawing on the concept of “positional goods.”

Linked Hierarchy of Universities and Employers

Positional goods are material and nonmaterial assets whose value derives from their perceived ranking relative to those held by others, and which are linked to socioeconomic status in various forms. Graduation from a prestigious university or employment at a prestigious firm can be viewed as positional goods.

If a university has more applicants than available slots, then admission necessarily becomes a zero-sum game. Furthermore, if a university’s value to its graduates derives primarily from the relative status it confers—as opposed to the intrinsic value of the education it provides—then the issue is not just whether one is able to go to college, but which university one can get into. In Japan, this generates intense zero-sum competition for a limited number of places in a prestigious school, which is to say, a selective school (as measured by the minimum score for admission).

Employment opportunities in Japan can also be understood in terms of positional goods. In Japan, a permanent, or regular, position at a large company offers the prospect of steady employment and rising wages, and such positions are customarily filled through the mass-hiring of new graduates once a year. Students begin submitting job applications the year before they are scheduled to graduate. Since the desirable job openings are limited, this, too, is a zero-sum game.

Japan’s employment system has been characterized as “membership based.” What this means is that once one is hired as a regular employee, one is entitled to job security and regular promotions, which bring with them new skills as well as progressively better pay and higher status. Unlike in the West, where people are hired from outside for specific jobs, full-time workers in Japan tend to remain with the same employer from graduation to retirement, with promotions usually being made internally. As a result, the external labor market is much less developed in Japan, except for those in nonregular employment, and the opportunities for bettering one’s situation by switching employers are limited. The outcome of the zero-sum race to land a good job upon graduation is therefore crucial. Opportunities for good, stable employment are unlikely to open up substantially as long as this system persists.

Competition for regular positions at major firms is all the more intense today, as they are now the only jobs that promise reliable salary increases. Since economic stagnation set in three decades ago, companies have tended to hoard their profits instead of distributing them to their employees. As a result, nonregular workers and employees at smaller firms are lucky if their wages keep pace with the cost of living. Yet only graduates from high-ranking universities can compete for regular positions at high-ranking corporations.

In Japan, the outcome of the zero-sum competition for college admissions (a positional good) and the opportunity for “good” steady employment (another positional good) are so closely linked that they are essentially fused as the ultimate positional good. The hierarchy of universities and that of employers have become inextricably intertwined in a system in which the rank of the university to which one gains admission essentially determines one’s subsequent career prospects.

Socioeconomic Status and High School Achievement

Another important point to keep in mind is that in Japan, as in other developed countries, a child’s family background, including such factors as their parents’ educational backgrounds and professional careers, tends to have a pronounced impact on their academic achievement from elementary school onward. Moreover, this correlation has not weakened. What this means is that, amid the current zero-sum competition for admission to a top-ranked university—which is closely linked to employment at a top-ranked firm—inequality will remain firmly entrenched unless we can find a way to reduce class-tied disparities in academic achievement prior to university admissions. The Japanese systems I have described above negate the efficacy of tuition waivers, scholarships, and other policies aimed at lowering financial barriers to equal opportunity.

The membership-style employment system of Japan’s major corporations, which offers the promise of stable lifetime employment, has survived stubbornly even amid sweeping changes in the nature of this country’s industry and economy. Similarly, the ranking of universities on the basis of selectivity seems unlikely to change substantially despite government policies aimed at quantitatively expanding opportunities for higher education. Nor is there any sign of a shift away from the mass-hiring of new graduates, which links the two hierarchies.

Such systems contributed to the economic growth and social stabilization of postwar Japan, but they have lost their utility, and as long as they continue, social and economic inequality will persist. The dearth of second chances mentioned above exacerbates the problem. The mechanisms that long brought stability to Japanese society are now contributing to inequality. What, then, is to be done?

We know that simply expanding educational opportunities quantitatively will not suffice. The resources the government is spending to make public and private high school free for all regardless of household income would be better spent on efforts to minimize the impact of family background on educational achievement, such as by improving the quality of primary and secondary education.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Students gather at the University of Tokyo’s Hongō campus ahead of the school’s entrance exam on February 25, 2025. © Jiji.)