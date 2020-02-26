Coronavirus Cases in Japan by Prefecture

Japan Data

Coronavirus cases in Japan are currently most common in Hokkaidō, the greater Tokyo area, and Aichi Prefecture.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare announced that there were 156 confirmed infections with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Japan, as of noon on February 25. These included 139 patients, 16 people with the pathogen but without symptoms, and 1 person still undergoing testing for symptoms. In addition, there were 691 confirmed cases among passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Yokohama on February 3. Of these, 380 did not have symptoms.

Infections in Japan as of February 25, 2020

Infected in Japan 128 (12) Returnees from China on government charter flights 11 (4)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Numbers in parentheses indicate people without symptoms.

Infections are particularly common in Hokkaidō, the greater Tokyo area, and Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture. As those infected in Hokkaidō include children and a school bus driver, on February 25 Governor Suzuki Naomichi told the prefectural board of education to consider how to contain the spread of the virus, including possibly closing schools. A national government task force stressed tackling regional “clusters” of infections by providing support to local authorities where there are numerous cases.

Numbers of Infections Reported by Local Governments as of February 26, 2020

Prefecture Infections Hokkaidō 35 Tochigi 1 Saitama 4 Chiba 11 Tokyo 32 Kanagawa 17 Nagano 1 Ishikawa 4 Aichi 20 Mie 1 Kyoto 2 Osaka 1 Nara 1 Wakayama 13 Tokushima 1 Fukuoka 2 Kumamoto 5 Okinawa 3

Created by Nippon.com based on data from local governments. In some cases, local standards vary from those of the MHLW, so the total may not match the MHLW statistics.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pakutaso.)