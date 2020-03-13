Coronavirus Cases by Country

Japan Data

A summary of the number of coronavirus cases in the most affected countries, with related news updates.

Cases by Country as of March 12, 2020

Infections Fatalities China 80,793 3,169 Italy 12,462 827 Iran 9,000 354 South Korea 7,869 66 France 2,281 48 Spain 1,695 48 Germany 1,567 3 United States 1,220 36 Switzerland 642 3 Japan 619 15

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Click here for information on Japanese infections by prefecture and news updates.

March 12

March 11

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plunges over 1,400 points. US President Donald Trump announces new measures, including an entry ban from European countries, excluding Britain.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and calls on countries to take “urgent and aggressive action” to contain it.

Italy becomes the second country after China to report more than 10,000 cases. The number of people infected has more than doubled from 4,636 as of March 7 to 10,149.

March 10

As the number of infections in Italy spikes, the Japanese government decides to refuse entry to people who have been in Lombardy and four other provinces of the country.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The largely deserted departures lobby at Kansai International Airport on March 9, 2020. © Jiji.)