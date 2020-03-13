Coronavirus Cases by Country

Coronavirus Cases by CountryHealth Society Disaster
Cases by Country as of March 12, 2020
|Infections
|Fatalities
|China
|80,793
|3,169
|Italy
|12,462
|827
|Iran
|9,000
|354
|South Korea
|7,869
|66
|France
|2,281
|48
|Spain
|1,695
|48
|Germany
|1,567
|3
|United States
|1,220
|36
|Switzerland
|642
|3
|Japan
|619
|15
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.
Click here for information on Japanese infections by prefecture and news updates.
March 12
March 11
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plunges over 1,400 points. US President Donald Trump announces new measures, including an entry ban from European countries, excluding Britain.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and calls on countries to take “urgent and aggressive action” to contain it.
Italy becomes the second country after China to report more than 10,000 cases. The number of people infected has more than doubled from 4,636 as of March 7 to 10,149.
March 10
As the number of infections in Italy spikes, the Japanese government decides to refuse entry to people who have been in Lombardy and four other provinces of the country.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The largely deserted departures lobby at Kansai International Airport on March 9, 2020. © Jiji.)