Disney Rules the East and USJ the West in Japan Theme Park Ranking

Japan Data

While Japan’s theme parks are not currently operating as usual, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a January poll found that Tokyo DisneySea is the nation’s favorite.

A survey on customer satisfaction among visitors to Japanese theme parks found that the top ranked theme parks for customer satisfaction in east and west Japan were, respectively, Tokyo Disney Sea and Universal Studios Japan.

The survey, conducted in January, targeted around 5,000 people age 15 or older. The people surveyed were asked about seven categories: ease of purchasing tickets, staff service, comfort and facilities, attractions and park design, food and drink options, shopping, and ease of use.

Top Five Theme Parks in East Japan

Theme Park Points (Customer Satisfaction) Tokyo DisneySea (Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture) 76.33 Tokyo Disneyland (Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture) 75.62 Sanrio Puroland (Tama, Tokyo) 72.03 Funabashi Andersen Park (Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture） 71.74 Spa Resort Hawaiians (Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture) 71.17

Top Five Theme Parks in West Japan

Theme Park Points (Customer Satisfaction) Universal Studios Japan (Osaka) 70.73 Huis Ten Bosch (Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture) 69.68 Sanrio Harmonyland (Hiji, Ōita Prefecture) 69.27 Shima Spain Village (Shima, Mie Prefecture) 68.68 Tōei Kyoto Studio Park (Kyoto) 67.55

In east Japan, Tokyo Disneyland ranked first overall, topping all of the categories with the exception of “ease of purchasing tickets.” Tokyo DisneySea also enjoys rock-solid popularity, placing second in the same six categories. For “staff service” in particular, both had a customer satisfaction rate exceeding 80%.

The theme park that ranked first for ease of purchasing tickets was Funabashi Andersen Park. Since the theme park is publicly owned by the city of Funabashi, tickets are extremely affordable, only costing ¥900 for adults and ¥200 for children up to junior high school. Many respondents commented on the entrance fee, with some saying that it was also nice that you could enjoy attractions inside the park after just paying the entrance fee.

Meanwhile, in the west of the country, Universal Studios Japan ranked first overall, showing cross-generational appeal. Some of the positive feedback about USJ included the quality of staff service and the convenient location.

In east Japan, four of the top five theme parks were located in the Tokyo metropolitan area, whereas in west Japan the top spots were spread over a wider geographical area.

Top Theme Parks’ Scores for Staff Service and Attractions and Park Design

Staff Service Attractions and Park Design Tokyo Disneyland 80.99 79.96 Tokyo DisneySea 80.09 79.13 Sanrio Puroland 76.28 73.02 Funabashi Andersen Park 76.58 71.41 Spa Resort Hawaiians 74.64 73.76 Universal Studios Japan 74.70 74.01 Huis Ten Bosch 72.63 70.93 Sanrio Harmonyland 74.47 71.30 Shima Spain Village 72.86 69.42 Tōei Kyoto Studio Park 70.60 68.29

Note that the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted current opening times at Japanese theme parks.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Jiji.)