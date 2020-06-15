“Settai”: Coronavirus Clusters Put Spotlight on Japan’s Nightlife

Clusters of coronavirus cases tied to nightlife have focused attention on bars and clubs that pamper clients with flirtatious entertainment.

The term settai in Japanese is generally used to describe different types of “entertainment.” In corporate Japan it refers to companies wining and dining clients, while in entertainment districts settai denotes establishments where customers, often middle-aged men, can eat, drink, and socialize with staff, typically women. The latter businesses, defined as settai fūzoku or “adult entertainment,” have come under scrutiny recently following a rash of COVID-19 cases linked to nightspots. The rise in coronavirus clusters have prompted Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō to take the unusual step of openly calling on regular patrons to stay away during the pandemic.

What is Settai?

Businesses offering settai services are governed by Japan’s adult entertainment law, which defines them loosely as establishments where customers come specifically to eat, drink, and be entertained. Service typically involves clients paying a fee to spend time with one or more female employees who serve food and drinks and engage the customer in conversation. There is a staggering array of shops that fall under the category of settai, ranging from upscale eateries employing traditional entertainers like geisha to neon-lit hostess bars to niche maid cafes. While the type of entertainment on offer is generally flirtatious, it is not expressly sexual and intended only for the amusement of clients, although some places may blur these lines.

In 2018, the Community Safety Bureau of the National Police Agency released an updated list of rules for adult entertainment businesses that included a more detailed description of settai services, to make a clearer distinction with non-settai services.