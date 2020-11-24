October Saw Rapid Increase in Suicides in Japan

Japan Data

Since July 2020, there has been a noticeable rise in suicides in Japan.

There were 2,153 suicides in Japan in October 2020, according to a preliminary figure from a National Police Agency report. This is a 39.9% increase compared to the same period the previous year. Over the 10-year period from 2010 through 2019, suicides had been on a consecutive decline and this was still the case in the first half of 2020 from January to June. However, the number has been continuously increasing over the four months since July. The cumulative number of suicides from January to October 2020 was 17,219, a rise of 160 compared to the same period in 2019.

There was a 21.3% increase in suicides by men in October to 1,302 and an 82.6% increase in suicides by women to 851. Tokyo had the largest number by prefecture with 255.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare says that in many cases people feel driven to suicide because of preventable social issues, so the government is promoting comprehensive suicide prevention measures that involve health, medical care, welfare, education, labor, and other related measures. They have set up a website that tells people ways to seek out help, such as through telephone hotlines and services on Line and other social media. The site also provides easy-to-understand information about the measures the government is taking to prevent suicide.

