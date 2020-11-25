Severe COVID-19 Cases Reach New High in Japan

Japan Data

As Japan undergoes a third wave of COVID-19 cases, the number of critically ill patients is rising, putting strain on medical services.

There were 345 severe COVID-19 cases across Japan on November 23 which was a new record. As the hospital bed occupancy rate for critically ill patients also rises, on November 24, Minister of Health, Labor, and Welfare Tamura Norihisa called for prefectures to quickly secure beds and accommodation facilities.

As of November 24, there were 51 severe cases in Tokyo, up 10 from the previous day. This is the highest total since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)