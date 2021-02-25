Coronavirus Cases in Japan by Prefecture (October and November 2020)

Japan Data

An archive of news updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan from October to November 2020.

November 30

Japan confirms 1,447 new cases, the drop below 2,000 reflecting reduced weekend testing. The number of severe cases rises 10 to a new high of 472.

November 29

There are 2,058 new cases across the country, including 418 in Tokyo, marking the highest daily total it has ever reported on a Sunday. The number of severe cases across Japan climbs by 22 to 262.

November 28

Japan reports 2,685 new cases, which is a new record. The number of severe cases rises by 5 to 440. The 561 daily cases in Tokyo bring its overall total above 40,000.

November 27

Japan confirms 2,530 new cases, its second highest total to date. Tokyo reports a record 570 daily cases, and Aichi also has a new high of 234. The number of severe cases nationwide rises by 25 to 435, of which 61 are in Tokyo. Prime Minister Suga asks travelers from Osaka and Sapporo not to take part in the Go To Travel campaign.

November 26

There are 2,493 cases nationwide, including 481 in Tokyo, 326 in Osaka, and 256 in Hokkaidō. Kanagawa and Hyōgo confirm new records of 254 and 184, respectively. The number of severe cases rises further, up 34 to 410.

November 25

Japan confirms 1,926 new cases, and the total number of severe cases rises by 31 to 376. There are 401 new cases in Tokyo, which introduces new measures asking eating and drinking establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors to close by 10:00 every night for 20 days from November 28 until December 17.

The government’s panel of experts calls for voluntary avoidance of travel to and from the cities of Osaka, Sapporo, and Nagoya, as well as the 23 municipalities of central Tokyo, which it considers to be at the second highest stage of its four-tier scale. It also says these areas should urgently consider requesting shortened hours at establishments serving alcohol.

November 24

There are 1,230 new cases nationwide, following reduced testing on the national holiday the day before. This includes 186 in Tokyo. The number of severe cases across the country reaches a new high of 345, raising concerns over the strain on medical services. Tokyo has 51, which is its highest total since the lifting of the state of emergency in May.

The government removes the cities of Osaka and Sapporo from its Go To Travel campaign until December 15. There are no fees for cancellations, and the government will provide compensation to operators.

November 23

There are 1,526 new cases across the country, setting a new record for a Monday, which usually sees lower figures due to reduced weekend testing. This includes 314 in Tokyo and 206 in Hokkaidō. Suzuki Naomichi, the governor of Hokkaidō, says that he must consider suspending Sapporo from the Go To Travel campaign. Iwate Prefecture records its first fatality.

November 22

There are 2,170 new cases nationwide, including a new record of 490 in Osaka. Tokyo reports 391 cases, bringing its average daily total over the past 7-day period to a new high of 422. Hokkaidō confirms 245 cases.

November 21

Japan confirms 2,586 new cases, setting a record for the fourth successive day. The total includes 539 in Tokyo, 415 in Osaka, 173 in Saitama, and 109 in Chiba. Prime Minister Suga decides to partially suspend the Go To Travel campaign, bringing a temporary halt to new reservations in areas seeing a major rise in infections.

November 20

Japan sets a record for a third successive day with 2,425 new cases, including 522 in Tokyo and more than 300 in Hokkaidō for the first time.

A government panel of experts calls for a review of the “Go To” campaigns for stimulating demand, such as excluding areas with high numbers of infections from the travel campaign. It also asks local authorities to request businesses to shorten opening hours and residents to refrain from unnecessary trips and going outside at night. The panel head Omi Shigeru notes the rising number of cases in Sapporo, Tokyo, and Osaka Prefecture.

November 19

There are 2,380 new cases nationwide, setting a new record for the second consecutive day. Tokyo exceeds 500 for the first time with 534, and the route of transmission is unclear for 60% of this total. The metropolitan government raises its COVID-19 alert to the highest level on its four-tier system. There are new records in several other prefectures, including 338 in Osaka, 267 in Hokkaidō, 219 in Aichi, and 106 in Chiba.

Prime Minister Suga says the national government is on maximum alert. Due to the risk of infection while eating or drinking together, he calls on residents to wear masks while talking together in restaurants and other such establishments, and only remove them when necessary.

November 18

Japan reports 2,201 new cases, its highest daily total to date, considerably ahead of the previous record of 1,735 on November 14. There are 493 in Tokyo, which is also a new record, ahead of the 472 cases on August 1. Kanagawa exceeds 200 for the first time with 226, while Osaka confirms its second highest daily total of 273. Clusters across the nation add to the third wave of infections.

November 17

Japan confirms 1,699 new cases, including 298 in Tokyo. Infections are rising in Kansai, where Osaka reports its second highest daily total to date of 269 and there are new records of 107 in Hyōgo and 49 in Kyoto.

Hokkaidō Governor Suzuki Naomichi calls on Sapporo residents to refrain from inessential travel, including outside the city, until November 27. He also asks residents outside Sapporo not to enter the municipality. The prefecture has recorded daily totals of more than 100 since November 5.

November 16

There are 950 cases nationwide, the second highest total ever for a Monday, which usually sees lower figures due to reduced weekend testing. (The highest was 965 on August 3.) Hokkaidō has 189 cases, ahead of Tokyo with 180.

Prime Minister Suga meets with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo. The two agree to cooperate closely to ensure that the postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games can be held with spectators in the summer of 2021.

November 15

The 1,439 new cases across the country include 255 in Tokyo, where the average daily total over the past 7-day period rises above 300 for the first time since August 12. Osaka reports more cases than Tokyo with 266, while Hokkaidō has 209.

November 14

Japan reports a new daily high for the third successive day, with 1,735 cases, including 353 in Tokyo, 285 in Osaka, and 230 in Hokkaidō. There are also new records in Chiba with 88 and Ibaraki with 40.

November 13

There are 1,704 new cases in Japan, setting a new national record for a second successive day. This includes 374 in Tokyo, 263 in Osaka, and 234 in Hokkaidō. There are also higher daily totals in prefectures that have been relatively less affected to date, such as Iwate with 16 and Ibaraki with 26.

November 12

Japan reports a record daily total of 1,669 new cases, including 393 in Tokyo, 236 in Hokkaidō, 231 in Osaka, 147 in Kanagawa, and 81 in Hyōgo. The country now appears to be moving increasingly clearly into a third wave of infections.

November 11

There are 1,543 new cases nationwide, exceeding 1,500 for the first time since August 8. Tokyo reports 317, bringing its overall number of cases to 33,377—its first daily total of more than 300 since August 20. There are new record highs in Osaka with 256, Saitama with 116, and Hyōgo with 70. Hokkaidō reports its second highest ever total of 197.

November 10

Japan records 1,284 new cases for the day, breaking the 1,000 mark once again. Of these, 293 are in Tokyo, 226 in Osaka, and 166 in Hokkaidō, which continues to see high numbers.

November 9

There are 781 new cases in Japan, including a new record of 200 in Hokkaidō, of which 158 are in Sapporo. Due to reduced weekend testing, the Monday total is usually lower than other days. Tokyo reports 157 cases, exceeding 150 on a Monday for the first time since August 17.

Omi Shigeru, head of the government’s COVID-19 subcommittee, holds a press conference warning that stronger measures are needed to contain the spread of infection, including better information outreach to young people and foreign residents. He says it is essential to prevent the number of cases from rising to tens of thousands per day, as seen in some Western countries.

November 8

Japan confirms 955 new cases, the daily total falling below 1,000 for the first time in four days, although this reflects reduced weekend testing. Tokyo’s 189 cases bring its average daily total over the past 7-day period to 201.7, which is higher than 200 for the first time since August 29. Hokkaidō reports 153 cases, of which 96 are in Sapporo.

November 7

The 1,331 new cases across the country include a record 187 in Hokkaidō, of which 141 are in Sapporo. Due to increased cases, particularly related to to establishments offering settai services in the Susukino district of Sapporo, the prefecture raises the alert level from 2 to 3 on its five-stage scale. Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs in Susukino are requested to shorten opening hours to close at 10:00 at night. Tokyo reports 294 new cases.

November 6

There are 1,142 new cases nationwide, as the total tops 1,000 for the second successive day. Tokyo reports 242 new cases, bringing its overall total to 32,135, Saitama a record high of 116, and Hokkaidō 115, raising concerns that infections will spread further during winter, when adequate ventilation is more difficult.

November 5

Japan reports 1,048 new cases, exceeding 1,000 for the first time since August 21. This includes 269 in Tokyo and the first three-figure daily total for Hokkaidō of 119, of which 93 are in Sapporo.

November 4

There are 623 new cases nationwide, including 122 in Tokyo. The total is relatively low for a Wednesday due to the national holiday falling on Tuesday, meaning reduced testing.

November 3

Japan confirms 866 new cases, including 209 in Tokyo and 156 in Osaka. This is the first time for Osaka to report more than 150 cases since August 21.

November 2

There are 489 new cases in Japan. Tokyo’s figure of 87 drops below 100 for the first time in two weeks. Due to reduced weekend testing numbers, the total on Monday is lower than that for other days. However, Hokkaidō reports a new record of 96.

November 1

Of the 614 new cases nationwide, Osaka reports 123, rising above Tokyo, which has 116.

October 31

Japan reports 880 new cases, including 215 in Tokyo and a new record of 81 in Hokkaidō.

October 30

There are 776 new cases across the country. Tokyo reports 204, bringing its overall total to 30,881, while Hokkaidō has a record high to date of 69.

October 29

There are 809 new cases in Japan as the daily total tops 800 for the first time since August 29. This includes 221 in Tokyo, 125 in Osaka, and 87 in Aichi, as well as clusters in less urbanized prefectures like Hokkaidō, Aomori, Miyagi, Shizuoka, and Okayama. With the addition of cases confirmed in airport screenings and cruise ship passengers, Japan’s overall total is now over 100,000.

October 28

Japan reports 731 new cases, of which 171 are in Tokyo. Hokkaidō raises its COVID-19 alert from the first to the second stage, calling on residents to avoid activities with a high risk of infection, such as eating and drinking together, over the next two weeks. It also calls for greater implementation of working from home.

October 27

There are 648 new cases nationwide, including 158 in Tokyo and a relatively high total of 143 in Osaka. A new record for Miyagi of 45 is connected to the cluster at a Sendai vocational college.

October 26

Japan reports 410 new cases, including 102 in Tokyo. Due to reduced weekend testing numbers, the total on Monday is lower than that for other days.

October 25

There are 495 new cases in Japan. Tokyo reports 124, bringing its overall total to 30,033. Miyagi’s highest total to date of 30 is due to a cluster of foreign students at a Sendai vocational college.

October 24

Japan confirms 731 new cases, including 203 in Tokyo

October 23

Of the 748 new cases across the nation, there are 186 in Tokyo.

October 22

There are 617 new cases reported nationwide across Japan, with the highest prefectural total, 185, in Tokyo.

October 21

Japan reports 623 new cases nationwide. There are 150 reported in Tokyo, and other heavily populated urban prefectures record relatively high totals, with 88 in Kanagawa, 82 in Osaka, 50 in Saitama, and 49 in Chiba.

October 20

There are 483 new cases across the country, with 139 in Tokyo.

October 19

Nationwide, there are 310 new cases, of which 78 are in Tokyo. Due to reduced weekend testing numbers, the total on Monday is lower than that for other days.

October 18

Japan reports 431 new cases, including 132 in Tokyo.

October 17

Of the 624 new cases in Japan, 235 are in Tokyo.

October 16

There are 642 new cases nationwide. Tokyo reports 184, bringing its overall total to 28,604.

October 15

Japan reports 708 new cases, topping 700 daily cases for the first time since September 10. The total of 284 for Tokyo is the highest for the metropolis since it recorded 339 on August 20.

October 14

Nationwide 551 new confirmed cases are reported, with 177 in Tokyo.

October 13

There are 501 new cases across the country, with 166 in Tokyo.

October 12

Japan reports 278 new cases, including 78 in Tokyo. Reduced weekend testing numbers mean the total on Monday is lower than that for other days.

October 11

Of the 437 new cases across the country, 146 are in Tokyo.

October 10

There are 681 new cases nationwide, including 249 in Tokyo and a record 100 in Saitama.

October 9

Japan has 603 new cases. Tokyo reports 203, bringing its overall total to 27,320.

October 8

Of the 627 new cases nationwide, there are 248 in Tokyo.

October 7

Japan reports 509 new cases for the day. There are 142 in Tokyo, continuing the slowly declining overall trend.

October 6

There are 500 new cases across the country, including 177 in Tokyo.

October 5

Nationwide, Japan reports 281 new cases on Monday, including 66 in Tokyo; numbers are lower as always following the reduced testing numbers over the weekend.

October 4

Of the 401 new cases nationwide, 108 are in Tokyo.

October 3

There are 577 new cases across the country, including 207 in Tokyo.

October 2

Japan reports 542 new cases, of which 196 are in Tokyo.

October 1

The nationwide number of daily new cases reaches 640, with 235 in Tokyo.

Entry restrictions are relaxed for students and other people with visas for more than three months.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pakutaso.)