Nagasaki Most Popular Prefecture for Japanese High School Trips in 2020

Japan Data

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that junior high and high school trips for more than half of schools had to be cancelled in 2020 and those that did go ahead were more likely to avoid large metropolitan areas like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

Nagasaki Prefecture was the top destination for Japanese high school trips in 2020, rising from eighth position in 2019, according to a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau, which targeted junior high and high schools across the country. While heavily urbanized prefectures like Kyoto, Tokyo, and Osaka noticeably dropped in rank, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima rose into the top 10. This apparently reflected a wish to avoid traveling long distances to large cities during the pandemic.

The survey results list only the top 20 prefectures. Okinawa came second, down from first place the previous year. Tokyo, which placed fourth last time, and Chiba, which had been sixth, both fell outside the top 20.

Top 20 Japanese High School Trip Destinations in 2020

2019 Ranking 1 Nagasaki 8 2 Okinawa 1 3 Hiroshima 11 4 Osaka 2 5 Hokkaidō 7 5 Hyōgo 8 7 Fukuoka 10 8 Kyoto 3 9 Kumamoto 18 10 Kagoshima 16 11 Iwate Outside top 20 12 Nagano 13 12 Mie Outside top 20 14 Yamanashi Outside top 20 15 Miyagi Outside top 20 15 Gifu Outside top 20 15 Kagawa 18 18 Okayama 20 19 Ishikawa Outside top 20 20 Niigata 15 20 Nara 5

Created by Nippon.com based on a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau.

For junior high school trips, there was no change for Kyoto in first place and Nara in second, but Yamanashi rose more than 10 places to tie for second. Nagano in fourth, and Hokkaidō and Mie in joint fifth place were also big climbers. As was the case with high schools, less urbanized prefectures rose in the ranking.

Top 20 Japanese Junior High School Trip Destinations in 2020

2019 Ranking 1 Kyoto 1 2= Nara 2 2= Yamanashi 13 4 Nagano 16 5= Hokkaidō 12 5= Mie Outside top 20 7 Tochigi 18 8 Shizuoka 17 9 Iwate 15 10= Hyōgo 11 10= Nagasaki 9 12= Hiroshima 7 12= Gifu Outside top 20 14= Miyagi Outside top 20 14= Fukushima Outside top 20 14= Osaka 4 17= Niigata Outside top 20 17= Kagawa Outside top 20 17= Kagoshima 18 20= Chiba 5 20= Wakayama Outside top 20 20= Kumamoto 14

Created by Nippon.com based on a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau.

The survey also analyzed the effects of the pandemic and out of 1,134 schools, only 24, a mere 2.1%, stated that their school trips “went ahead as planned.” Meanwhile, 697, equating to more than 60%, canceled their trips. A further 390 schools (34.3%) changed their plans, including postponement until the next year. For junior high schools, of the 1,030 surveyed, 14 (1.4%) held their trips as planned with no change, 530 (51.5%) canceled, and 486 (47.2%) altered their schedules.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)