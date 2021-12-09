Nagasaki Most Popular Prefecture for Japanese High School Trips in 2020

Nagasaki Most Popular Prefecture for Japanese High School Trips in 2020Society
Nagasaki Prefecture was the top destination for Japanese high school trips in 2020, rising from eighth position in 2019, according to a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau, which targeted junior high and high schools across the country. While heavily urbanized prefectures like Kyoto, Tokyo, and Osaka noticeably dropped in rank, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima rose into the top 10. This apparently reflected a wish to avoid traveling long distances to large cities during the pandemic.
The survey results list only the top 20 prefectures. Okinawa came second, down from first place the previous year. Tokyo, which placed fourth last time, and Chiba, which had been sixth, both fell outside the top 20.
Top 20 Japanese High School Trip Destinations in 2020
|2019 Ranking
|1
|Nagasaki
|8
|2
|Okinawa
|1
|3
|Hiroshima
|11
|4
|Osaka
|2
|5
|Hokkaidō
|7
|5
|Hyōgo
|8
|7
|Fukuoka
|10
|8
|Kyoto
|3
|9
|Kumamoto
|18
|10
|Kagoshima
|16
|11
|Iwate
|Outside top 20
|12
|Nagano
|13
|12
|Mie
|Outside top 20
|14
|Yamanashi
|Outside top 20
|15
|Miyagi
|Outside top 20
|15
|Gifu
|Outside top 20
|15
|Kagawa
|18
|18
|Okayama
|20
|19
|Ishikawa
|Outside top 20
|20
|Niigata
|15
|20
|Nara
|5
Created by Nippon.com based on a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau.
For junior high school trips, there was no change for Kyoto in first place and Nara in second, but Yamanashi rose more than 10 places to tie for second. Nagano in fourth, and Hokkaidō and Mie in joint fifth place were also big climbers. As was the case with high schools, less urbanized prefectures rose in the ranking.
Top 20 Japanese Junior High School Trip Destinations in 2020
|2019 Ranking
|1
|Kyoto
|1
|2=
|Nara
|2
|2=
|Yamanashi
|13
|4
|Nagano
|16
|5=
|Hokkaidō
|12
|5=
|Mie
|Outside top 20
|7
|Tochigi
|18
|8
|Shizuoka
|17
|9
|Iwate
|15
|10=
|Hyōgo
|11
|10=
|Nagasaki
|9
|12=
|Hiroshima
|7
|12=
|Gifu
|Outside top 20
|14=
|Miyagi
|Outside top 20
|14=
|Fukushima
|Outside top 20
|14=
|Osaka
|4
|17=
|Niigata
|Outside top 20
|17=
|Kagawa
|Outside top 20
|17=
|Kagoshima
|18
|20=
|Chiba
|5
|20=
|Wakayama
|Outside top 20
|20=
|Kumamoto
|14
Created by Nippon.com based on a survey by Japan School Tours Bureau.
The survey also analyzed the effects of the pandemic and out of 1,134 schools, only 24, a mere 2.1%, stated that their school trips “went ahead as planned.” Meanwhile, 697, equating to more than 60%, canceled their trips. A further 390 schools (34.3%) changed their plans, including postponement until the next year. For junior high schools, of the 1,030 surveyed, 14 (1.4%) held their trips as planned with no change, 530 (51.5%) canceled, and 486 (47.2%) altered their schedules.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)