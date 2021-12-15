Centennial Celebrations for 1,334 Companies in Japan in 2022

Japan Data

Among Japan’s 1,334 companies set to celebrate 100 years in business in 2022 are Asahi Kasei, Tōkyū, and Fuji Baking Group.

A study by Tokyo Shōkō Research found that 1,334 Japanese companies will celebrate their centennial in 2022, covering a wide range of industrial sectors. Among them, Asahi Kasei, a household name now for its plastic wrap, was established 100 years ago as Asahi Fabric Company. From roots in synthetic chemicals and chemical fibers, the company went on to develop its business broadly in textiles, chemicals, electronics, housing, pharmaceutical products, and medical care. In 2019, Asahi Kasei honorary fellow Yoshino Akira was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work in advancing the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Other companies to mark their centennial in 2022 include railway and department store giant Tōkyū and Fuji Baking Group, which is Japan’s third largest domestic bread manufacturer.

Companies founded in 1922 faced immediate economic uncertainty, and were hit by the following year’s Great Kantō Earthquake. They then had to get through the Great Depression, as well as the tumult of World War II, before conditions improved in the postwar era.

Major Companies Celebrating Centennials in 2022

Asahi Kasei Chiyoda, Tokyo Chemicals Tōhō Gas Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture Gas business Tōkyū Shibuya, Tokyo Railways, real estate Fuji Baking Group Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture Baked goods Shōgakukan Chiyoda, Tokyo Publishing

There are also eight companies founded in 1822 that will be celebrating their bicentennials, including restaurant Daikanrō (Miyagi Prefecture), and Kutani-ware (porcelain) manufacturer Kaburaki (Ishikawa Prefecture). Two companies will be celebrating 300 years since their founding: bamboo material supplier Seyama (Osaka Prefecture) and prayer bead maker Kameijuzuten (Kyoto). And there is one company—Hiya Pharmaceutical (Osaka)—that was founded in 1622, and will be celebrating 400 years in business.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Asahi Kasei honorary fellow Yoshino Akira, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019. © Jiji.)