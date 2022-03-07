Japan’s Beijing 2022 Paralympic Medalists

Japan Data

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Japan’s Medalists at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics

■ = Gold ■ = Silver ■ = Bronze

March 6

■ Bronze Morii Taiki (Alpine skiing: Men’s super-G sitting)

The 41-year-old veteran won a second bronze medal.

■ Gold Muraoka Momoka (Alpine skiing: Women’s super-G sitting)

Took her second gold of 2022, and her third Paralympic gold medal overall.

March 5

■ Bronze Morii Taiki (Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill sitting)

Finished third, competing in his sixth consecutive Paralympics since Salt Lake City in 2002.

■ Gold Muraoka Momoka (Alpine skiing: Women’s downhill sitting)

Muraoka, who won five medals at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang, secured her first gold in Beijing on the first day of competition.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Muraoka Momoka with her gold medal for the women’s super-G sitting event in Alpine skiing. © Reuters.)