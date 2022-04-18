Japan Data

Japan Remains Third for EPO Patent Applications

Economy Technology Society

In 2021, the European Patent Office received a record-high 188,600 filings. By country, Japan placed third again behind the United States and Germany for number of filings, but showed a drop of 1.2% from the previous year.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

According to the Patent Index 2021 announced by the European Patent Office, the number of international patent applications filed with it increased by 4.5% from the year before to a record 188,600.

Japan continued to rank third behind the United States and Germany; however, its filings decreased by 1.2% year-on-year to 21,681, marking the third consecutive year the figure had dropped, and they accounted for 11% of the total number received. By technical field, Japan made 1,830 applications for electrical machinery, apparatus, energy; 1,417 for digital communication; and 1,379 for transport.

The EPO suggested that one explanation for the drop in applications from Japan might be that “Japanese companies are strong in filing patents in the more mature industries, but comparatively less active in digital and healthcare technologies, which were the main drivers of growth in patent applications at the EPO overall in 2021.”

Number of Patents Filed with the EPO in 2021 by Country

Country Number filed (year-on-year change)
United States 46,533 (+5.2%)
Germany 25,969 (+0.3%)
Japan 21,681 (-1.2%)
China 16,665 (+24.0%)
France 10,537 (-0.7%)
South Korea 9,394 (+3.4%)
Switzerland 8,442 (+3.9%)
Netherlands 6,581 (+3.1%)
Britain 5,627 (-1.2%)
Sweden 4,954 (+12.0%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

Looking at filings from individual Japanese companies, Sony stayed top for the sixth consecutive year. Overall, Sony’s placing has been rising having ranked eleventh worldwide in 2018, ninth in 2019, and eighth in both 2020 and 2021.

Top 10 Japanese Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed
Sony 1,465
Panasonic 781
Hitachi 774
Canon 565
Mitsubishi Electric 540
Fujifilm 512
NTT Docomo 461
Toyota 385
Daikin 375
Toshiba 348

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

Global Top 10 Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed
Huawei (China) 3,544
Samsung (South Korea) 2,439
LG (South Korea) 2,422
Ericsson (Sweden) 1,884
Siemens (Germany) 1,720
Raytheon Technologies (United States) 1,623
Qualcomm (United States) 1,534
Sony (Japan) 1,465
Philips (Netherlands) 1,311
Bosch (Germany) 1,289

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

energy Europe innovation patent