Back to the Office: Over 70% of Japanese Companies No Longer Implementing Remote Work

Japan Data

A recent survey has shown that 70% of Japanese companies are currently not implementing working from home for their employees.

In a Tokyo Shōkō Research survey, which received 6,472 valid responses, 29.1% of companies currently had employees working from home, which was a 7.9-point drop from the previous survey in October 2021 when it was 37.0%. Of those still implementing remote work, 56.9% were large enterprises, while 24.4% were small and medium-sized companies.

Overall, 27.2% of companies said that while they had implemented working from home, they had now stopped; a significant increase from 20.7% at the time of the October 2021 survey. The total percentage of companies that were not currently implementing working from home rose to 70.8%.

For companies that were still implementing working from home, the most common percentage of employees using that system was 10% (1,607 valid responses). Those with “more than 70%” of employees working from home stood at 30.9%. It seems that while a system did become established at many companies it was regarded as more a temporary measure, and unlike during the states of emergency, working from home is not now being implemented company-wide.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)