Japan Health Ministry Survey Finds Many Not Consulting Doctors for Menopausal Symptoms

According to a survey conducted by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, many were not consulting a doctor despite experiencing suspected menopausal symptoms.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s survey on menopausal symptoms in Japan showed that 28.3% of women in their forties, 38.3% in their fifties, and 27.7% in their sixties thought they might have such symptoms. That said, the percentage of women who had gone to hospital for a consultation and been diagnosed as having symptoms amounted to only 3.6% in their forties, 9.1% in their fifties, and 6.9% in their sixties.

Menopause generally refers to the period of approximately 10 years during which the menstrual cycle ends and, due to a decrease in hormones, various disorders such as hot flashes, palpitations, and irritability can occur.

When respondents who had experienced at least one menopausal symptom were asked about the length of time from when they became aware of such symptoms to when they had a medical consultation, of those who visited a doctor within three months, 9.1% were in their forties, 11.6% were in their fifties, and 9.9% were in their sixties. The overwhelming majority though had not consulted a doctor, indicating that many may try to get through menopause without seeking medical advice.

Men are also thought to develop symptoms similar to women’s menopausal symptoms after the age of 40 due to a decrease in testosterone, although this has not been fully confirmed. Looking at the percentage of men who consulted a doctor and were diagnosed as having menopausal symptoms, 1.5% were in their forties, 1.7% were in their fifties, and 0.9% were in their sixties. Only 8.2% of men in their forties, 14.3% in their fifties, and 13.6% in their sixties thought they may have menopausal symptoms.

The survey targeted people aged from 20 to 64 nationwide and received responses from 5,000 people, comprising 2,975 women and 2,025 men.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)