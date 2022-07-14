Japan Data

A summary of Japan’s national holidays in 2023, from New Year’s Day to Labor Thanksgiving Day.

Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year, although unfortunately for those looking forward to taking a break, 3 such days in 2023 take place on a Saturday: National Foundation Day in February, Shōwa Day in April, and Autumnal Equinox Day in September.

National holidays in 2023 are as follows.

National Holiday 2023 Date New Year’s Day January 1 (Observed on January 2) Coming of Age Day January 9 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 Emperor’s Birthday February 23 Vernal Equinox Day March 21 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 Greenery Day May 4 Children’s Day May 5 Marine Day July 17 (Third Monday in July) Mountain Day August 11 Respect for the Aged Day September 18 (Third Monday in September) Autumnal Equinox Day September 23 Sports Day October 9 (Second Monday in October) Culture Day November 3 Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—is treated as a holiday by most people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)