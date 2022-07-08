Attacks on Politicians and Other Figures in Japan Since 1945

Date Incident

July 1960 Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke is stabbed in the thigh and seriously wounded by a right-wing activist outside his residence, the Kantei.

October 1960 Japan Socialist Party leader Asanuma Inejirō is assassinated during a speech by a right-wing nationalist youth with a sword.

July 1963 A right-wing group sets fire to the home of Minister of Construction Kōno Ichirō.

March 1964 US Ambassador Edwin Reischauer is seriously injured in a knife attack by a Japanese youth outside the embassy.

June 1975 Prime Minister Miki Takeo is punched in the face by a member of a right-wing group as he waits for the start of the funeral of former Prime Minister Satō Eisaku.

January 1990 Nagasaki Mayor Motoshima Hitoshi is seriously injured after being shot by a member of a right-wing group.

February 1990 House of Representatives lawmaker Hamada Kōichi is attacked with a metal bar by a member of an organized crime group.

October 1990 House of Representatives lawmaker Niwa Hyōsuke is stabbed at a ceremony at the Moriyama Self-Defense Forces base in Nagoya, dying 12 days later.

March 1992 Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Kanemaru Shin is shot at while making a speech. Bullets hit the lectern, but Kanemaru is uninjured.

March 1995 National Police Agency Commissioner General Kunimatsu Takaji is shot and seriously wounded in front of his home in Arakawa, Tokyo, by a man wearing a white mask.

May 1995 A parcel bomb intended for Tokyo Governor Aoshima Yukio explodes, injuring two other people.

October 1996 Mayor Yanagawa Yoshirō of Mitake, Gifu Prefecture, is shot and seriously wounded at his home.

October 2002 House of Representatives lawmaker Ishii Kōki is stabbed to death in front of his home by a member of a right-wing group.

August 2006 Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katō Kōichi’s home and adjoining office in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, are burned to the ground by a right-wing group.

April 2007 Nagasaki Mayor Itō Itchō is shot fatally by a member of an organized crime group while campaigning for reelection.