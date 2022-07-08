Attacks on Politicians and Other Figures in Japan Since 1945

Attacks on Politicians and Other Figures in Japan Since 1945Politics Society
A summary of attacks on politicians and other key figures in Japan during the postwar period.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Postwar Attacks in Japan on Politicians and Other Figures
|Date
|Incident
|July 1960
|Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke is stabbed in the thigh and seriously wounded by a right-wing activist outside his residence, the Kantei.
|October 1960
|Japan Socialist Party leader Asanuma Inejirō is assassinated during a speech by a right-wing nationalist youth with a sword.
|July 1963
|A right-wing group sets fire to the home of Minister of Construction Kōno Ichirō.
|March 1964
|US Ambassador Edwin Reischauer is seriously injured in a knife attack by a Japanese youth outside the embassy.
|June 1975
|Prime Minister Miki Takeo is punched in the face by a member of a right-wing group as he waits for the start of the funeral of former Prime Minister Satō Eisaku.
|January 1990
|Nagasaki Mayor Motoshima Hitoshi is seriously injured after being shot by a member of a right-wing group.
|February 1990
|House of Representatives lawmaker Hamada Kōichi is attacked with a metal bar by a member of an organized crime group.
|October 1990
|House of Representatives lawmaker Niwa Hyōsuke is stabbed at a ceremony at the Moriyama Self-Defense Forces base in Nagoya, dying 12 days later.
|March 1992
|Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Kanemaru Shin is shot at while making a speech. Bullets hit the lectern, but Kanemaru is uninjured.
|March 1995
|National Police Agency Commissioner General Kunimatsu Takaji is shot and seriously wounded in front of his home in Arakawa, Tokyo, by a man wearing a white mask.
|May 1995
|A parcel bomb intended for Tokyo Governor Aoshima Yukio explodes, injuring two other people.
|October 1996
|Mayor Yanagawa Yoshirō of Mitake, Gifu Prefecture, is shot and seriously wounded at his home.
|October 2002
|House of Representatives lawmaker Ishii Kōki is stabbed to death in front of his home by a member of a right-wing group.
|August 2006
|Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katō Kōichi’s home and adjoining office in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, are burned to the ground by a right-wing group.
|April 2007
|Nagasaki Mayor Itō Itchō is shot fatally by a member of an organized crime group while campaigning for reelection.
|July 2022
|Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzō is shot in the back with a shotgun while campaigning in Nara to support a candidate in the House of Councillors election. He dies of his injuries.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Police investigators at work close to the scene where former Prime Minister Abe Shinzō was shot in front of Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara. © Kyōdō.)