Tokyo Area Population Shrinks for First Time

The number of Japanese citizens living in the Tokyo area fell in 2021, which was the first drop since statistics began being collated in 1975.

Japan’s population was 125,927,902 as of January 1, 2022, according to a demographic survey published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, based on resident registration data. This was a 0.57% drop from the previous year. The number of Japanese citizens fell by 619,140, or 0.50%, from the previous year to 123,223,561. This is the first decrease of more than 600,000, since the current survey began in 1968. It is the thirteenth consecutive year that this figure has dropped. The number of Japanese citizen births also reached a record low for the sixth year in a row, with 812,036 births in 2021. The natural population decline, calculated by subtracting births from deaths, increased to 629,703.

This decrease in births, among other factors, led to a drop even in the number of Japanese citizens living in the Tokyo metropolitan area (the four prefectures of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa) by 34,498 (0.10%) to 35,610,115, marking the first such decline since statistics began being collated in 1975.

Tokyo had the largest population by prefecture with 13,794,933, followed by Kanagawa with 9,215,210 and Osaka with 8,800,753. The prefecture with the smallest population was Tottori with 551,806.

The total population, including non-Japanese residents, for the three major metropolitan areas centered on Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya was 66,153,265. While this figure has fallen for the second consecutive year, it accounts for 52.5% of the total population.

Prefectures with the Highest and Lowest Populations (All Residents)

Tokyo 13,794,933 Tottori 551,806 Kanagawa 9,215,210 Shimane 666,331 Osaka 8,800,753 Kōchi 693,369 Aichi 7,528,519 Tokushima 726,729 Saitama 7,385,848 Fukui 767,561 Chiba 6,310,875 Saga 812,193 Hyōgo 5,488,605 Yamanashi 816,340 Hokkaidō 5,183,787 Wakayama 935,084 Fukuoka 5,108,507 Akita 956,836 Shizuoka 3,658,375 Kagawa 964,885

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Prefectures with the Highest and Lowest Total Populations of Foreign Residents

Tokyo 517,881 Akita 4,012 Aichi 258,790 Kōchi 4,390 Osaka 242,995 Tottori 4,488 Kanagawa 222,018 Aomori 5,618 Saitama 194,017 Tokushima 6,028 Chiba 162,835 Saga 6,394 Hyōgo 110,525 Miyazaki 6,940 Shizuoka 94,788 Wakayama 7,049 Fukuoka 75,303 Iwate 7,078 Ibaraki 69,945 Yamagata 7,337

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)