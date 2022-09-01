High-Schoolers with Part-Time Jobs Save their Yen

Japan Data

A survey of high school students in Japan found that the most popular use for money from a part-time job was to save it up.

A survey of high school students across Japan conducted by Line Research found that 10% are currently working part-time jobs, while 8% have done so in the past, adding up to less than 20% in total. The frequent declaration of COVID-19 states of emergency from 2020 to 2021 seems to have reduced the opportunities for students to find part-time jobs.

When asked how they spent earnings from a first part-time job, 30.5% of girls and 28.6% of boys who had worked answered that they had saved it, demonstrating a common preference to set money aside rather than using it for entertainment or shopping.

The most positive aspects of working a part-time job, according to the survey respondents, was “understanding the importance of work,” cited by 46.6% of them, followed by the 41.8% who said “understanding the importance of money” and the 36.0% who pointed to “being able to save money.”

As for what part-time job they would like to do in the future, 48.2% of the female respondents said they wanted to work in a café, while over 35% mentioned either a bookstore, bakery, or sweets shop. Among the male respondents, meanwhile, the top response, at 28.0%, was a bookstore, followed by work as a tutor for a family or cram school and a job at a convenience store.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image © Pixta.)