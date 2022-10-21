Hokkaidō Remains Japan’s “Most Attractive Prefecture” for Fourteenth Straight Year

Japan Data

As travel begins to pick up around Japan, Hokkaidō continues its reign as the country’s most appealing prefecture in the 2022 installment of the Local Brand Survey, while Saga sinks past Ibaraki into last place.

Hokkaidō cruised to its fourteenth year running as Japan’s most attractive prefecture in the Local Brand Survey 2022, conducted by the Brand Research Institute. Japan’s northernmost prefecture has claimed the top spot every year since the survey started covering prefectures in 2009. Hokkaidō also finished at the top in categories on tourism and brand recall for regional food products. The ranking saw little change in the top 10, with Kyoto holding on to second place, also for the fourteenth consecutive year, while Nara moved past Nagasaki into eighth.

Top 10 Most Attractive Prefectures (2022)

2022 Rank (2021) Prefecture Attractiveness score in 2022 (2021) 1 (1) Hokkaidō 73.3 (73.4) 2 (2) Kyoto 57.3 (56.4) 3 (3) Okinawa 53.6 (54.4) 4 (4) Tokyo 49.3 (47.5) 5 (5) Osaka 43.2 (42.0) 6 (6) Kanagawa 41.6 (40.0) 7 (7) Fukuoka 40.8 (37.5) 8 (9) Nara 36.9 (33.4) 9 (8) Nagasaki 35.8 (33.9) 10 (10) Ishikawa 33.1 (32.5)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the 2022 Local Brand Survey.

At the other end of the ranking, Ibaraki moved up one place to forty-sixth as Saga slipped to the lowest rung (out of all 47 prefectures) for the first time. Yamaguchi fell one notch to forty-third and Gunma and Saitama held steady in slots 44 and 45, respectively. However, this year saw some controversy when Gunma published a roughly 70-page report containing the findings of the survey on September 30 ahead of the official release, with Governor Yamamoto Ichita questioning the evaluation process and calling for a fairer and more accurate assessment.

Bottom Five Prefectures

2022 Rank (2021) Prefecture Attractiveness score in 2022 (2021) 43 (42) Yamaguchi 15.4 (15.6) 44 (44) Gunma 15.1 (15.3) 45 (45) Saitama 14.3 (14.4) 46 (47) Ibaraki 13.5 (11.6) 47 (46) Saga 13.2 (12.8)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the 2022 Local Brand Survey.

Sapporo stayed atop the list of most attractive municipalities for the second straight year, ahead of Kyoto in second and Hakodate in third. Otaru ranked fifth, giving Hokkaidō three cities in the top five.

Most Attractive Municipalities (2022)

2022 Rank (2021) Municipality Attractiveness score in 2022 (2021) 1 (1) Sapporo, Hokkaidō 63.9 (63.9) 2 (3) Kyoto, Kyoto 59.5 (62.0) 3 (2) Hakodate, Hokkaidō 58.7 (62.8) 4 (6) Yokohama, Kanagawa 56.1 (52.0) 5 (4) Otaru, Hokkaidō 55.8 (56.1) 6 (7) Kobe, Hyōgo 55.7 (50.4) 7 (5) Kamakura, Kanagawa 52.1 (54.8) 8 (9) Kanazawa, Ishikawa 50.9 (48.6) 9 (12) Naha, Okinawa 49.8 (47.1) 10 (11) Ishigaki, Okinawa 49.4 (47.7)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Local Brand Survey 2022. Municipalities in Hokkaidō are highlighted.

The Brand Research Institute has conducted its Local Brand Survey every year since 2006. It tallies and quantifies the responses of around 35,000 people to questions about 1,000 municipalities and all of Japan’s 47 prefectures, gauging respondents’ awareness of places, along with aspects like their desire to visit or reside there and their evaluation of regional resources.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)