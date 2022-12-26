Half of Tokyo Companies Still Offering Employees Remote Work Option

Japan Data

A survey conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government found that half of the companies located in Tokyo are implementing telework in the second half of 2022, and that 20% of remote working employees rarely come into the office.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has regularly implemented a survey on the rate of remote working. The monthly survey targets 400 companies with a workforce of 30 or more employees and 600 individual employees who perform remote work for a company, with questions posed via telephone or the internet.

The survey results show that the rate of telework implementation for October was 54.1%, up 2.2 points from September. The rate has remained above 50%, even though there has been a slight decrease compared to the period from May to October 2021, when it exceeded 60%.

Among the 56 companies with 300 or more employees, 67.9% had introduced a remote work system. The rate was 58.5% among the 123 companies whose workforce was 100 to 299 employees, while the rate was 49.3% for the 268 companies with between 30 and 99 employees.

Among the 240 companies surveyed that offer the remote work option, 42.8% reported that employees were actually engaged in telework in October.

Among company employees who regularly engaged in remote work, the most common frequency was one day per week, as reported by 34.6% of those surveyed, followed by five days at 21.8%, two days at 20.9%, three days at 13.1%, and four days at 9.6%. This shows that a total of 44.5% of these telework employees were working remotely three days or more per week. This is a decrease of 3.9 points compared to the combined total of 48.4% for September.

The survey also found that 18.3% of employees engaged in telework spend half a day or less performing remote work, while coming in to the office for the remaining time. This is an increase of 1.8 points over the 16.5% in September.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)