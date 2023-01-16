Cherry Blossom Forecast 2023: Japan’s “Sakura” Season Open to International Tourists Again

Japan Data

Tokyo is among the first areas expected to see cherry blossoms in late March.

With Japan open to international tourists again, there is renewed interest in the cherry blossom forecast for 2023. Sakura will bloom first in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kōchi, and Yamaguchi, around March 22, according to the flowering forecast map published by Osaka-based firm Japan Meteorological Corporation. From late March, the cherry blossom front will move roughly northeast from western Japan, reaching Hokuriku and Tōhoku in April. Finally, most of Hokkaidō will see a first bloom in May, including Sapporo on May 2, around six weeks after Tokyo.

Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. It is possible to see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)