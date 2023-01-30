Favorite Japanese Hangover Cures

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that the most popular hangover cure was miso soup, particularly with clams.

Kakuyasu, a major Japanese liquor retailer, conducted a survey of subscribers for its email magazine to find out the best meals to ease a hangover and foods that people crave.

Of the respondents, 92.6% had experienced a hangover at some point in their life, of whom 76.3% have a preferred meal for the day after a late night out.

The favorite hangover meal, mentioned by 61.5% of those surveyed, was a bowl of miso soup. This traditional dish, particularly miso soup with clams, was popular for various reasons, according to the respondents. One commented, ”It seems to speed up my recovery,” while another said, “I heard that the ingredient ornithine contained in the soup has health benefits.”

The next most popular choices among those suffering from a hangover included light meals that can easily be washed down with water, such as udon or soba noodles, other kinds of soup, or green tea over rice.

On the other hand, heartier options were also popular, such as ramen or curry with rice. One reason curry was popular is that the spices stimulate blood flow and perspiration, and turmeric helps to break down alcohol.

Survey respondents shared personal stories related to hangover meals, including the following: “The first time I drank sake I got a hangover, but my mom’s miso soup with clams got me back on track”; “The kitsune udon my wife made me the morning after I drank too much at a year-end party helped to soak up my hangover”; “I had a hangover once during an overseas trip and recovered over glasses of orange juice at my breakfast in a hotel, since there was no miso soup—ever since then, orange juice has been my go-to drink for hangovers.”

The survey, conducted from December 6 to 11, 2022, received responses from approximately 300 people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)