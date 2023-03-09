“Asazuke” Tops Ranking of Japan’s Favorite Pickles

“Asazuke” Tops Ranking of Japan’s Favorite PicklesFood and Drink Lifestyle
A survey on pickles or tsukemono, conducted by MyVoice Communications, revealed that the number of Japanese people who regularly eat them is decreasing. In a similar survey run in 2005, more than 80% of respondents had said that they ate tsukemono at least once a week. That percentage had fallen to 60%, however, by the time of the survey conducted in early January 2023, with 10,089 respondents. Only 12.3% of respondents said they ate them “almost every day.” There was a marked shift by people under 40 away from eating them.
Asked about their favorite type of tsukemono, the most popular with 55% of respondents was asazuke lightly pickled vegetables. Takuan pickled daikon radish and kimchi were both also loved by more than 50%. Nukazuke rice-bran fermented vegetables, hakusaizuke pickled Chinese cabbage, shiozuke salt-pickled vegetables, and umeboshi salt-pickled plums were all rated in the range of 40% to 49%.
When asked about how they prepared their tsukemono, the overwhelming majority, at 85.3%, answered “store-bought.” A further 24.2% said they “pickled at home using seasonings and nukadoko (a fermented rice bran bed for pickling),” and 21.2% “pickled at home using store-bought pickling bases.” Those who ate tsukemono “almost every day” or “4–5 times a week” were more likely to make their own pickles.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)