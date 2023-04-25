Two in Three Still Working Past Retirement Age of 60 in Japan

Japan Data

Although the retirement age is 60 in Japan, many continue to work, commonly rehired by the same company as a contract worker.

A survey of 1,100 people in Japan in their sixties, past the retirement age of 60, found that 66% were still working. Of these 78% were in the 60–64 age group, and 51% of this subgroup were working for the original company that hired them under a continued-employment arrangement. However, they were not necessarily rehired as regular employees. The most common employment status for both those in their early and late sixties was that of a contract employee.

The survey was conducted by Kakehashi Skysolutions, a Tokyo-based human resources consulting firm, from late February to early March.

Income from their current job was the main source of income for 65% of those under 65, who do not themselves receive pension benefits. Among those in their late sixties, 30% said that their current job was the main source of income, rather than the pension they were receiving.

Apart from those who answered, “nothing in particular,” the most common concern after retirement was about living expenses.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)