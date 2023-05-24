International Leaders Inscribe the Hiroshima Peace Museum Guest Book

Japan Data

After visiting the Peace Memorial Museum during the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, international leaders wrote their thoughts about the 1945 bombing, nuclear weapons, and peace in the museum guest book.

During the Group of Seven summit held in Hiroshima, all of the G7 leaders visited the Peace Memorial Museum, spoke with hibakusha, and made offerings of flowers at the Cenotaph for the A-bomb Victims. Below are the messages left by G7 leaders in the museum’s guest book, along with that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (Japan)

As Chair of the G7, I am gathering here together with the leaders of G7 countries on this historic occasion of the G7 Summit to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

歴史に残るＧ７サミットの機会に議長として各国首脳と共に「核兵器のない世界」を目指すためにここに集う。



Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio

President Joe Biden (United States)

May the stories of this museum remind us all of our obligations to build a future of peace. Together let us continue to make progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons. Keep the faith!



US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Britain)

Shakespeare tells us to “give sorrow words.” Yet language fails in the light of the bomb’s flash. No words can describe the horror and suffering of the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But what we can say, with all our hearts, and all our souls, is no more.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

President Emmanuel Macron (France)

Avec émotion et compassion, il nous appartient de contribuer au devoir de mémoire des victimes d’Hiroshima et d’agir en faveur de la paix, seul combat qui mérite d’être mené.

[It falls to us to contribute with emotion and compassion to the duty of remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima and to act in support of peace, the only fight that deserves to be led.]



French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Canada)

Canada pays solemn tribute to the many lives lost, the unspeakable grief of the Hibakusha, and the immense suffering of the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Votre histoire restera à jamais gravée dans notre conscience collective.

[Your stories will remain forever etched in our collective conscience.]



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Germany)

Dieser Ort erinnert an unfassbares Leid. Heute erneuern wir hier gemeinsam mit unseren Partnern das Versprechen, Frieden und Freiheit mit aller Entschlossenheit zu schützen. Ein nuklearer Krieg darf nie wieder geführt werden.

[This place is a reminder of unimaginable suffering. This day, together with our partners, we renew our pledge to protect peace and freedom with all our determination. Nuclear war must never be waged again.]



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Italy)

Oggi ci fermiamo e restiamo in preghiera. Oggi ricordiamo che l’oscurità non ha avuto la meglio. Oggi ricordiamo il passato per costruire, insieme, un futuro di speranza.

[Today we pause and rest a while in prayer. Today we remember that darkness has not prevailed. Today we remember the past to build, together, a future of hope.]



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

President of the European Council, Charles Michel (European Union)

An immense tragedy took place here almost 80 years ago. It reminds us what we—as G7—are defending. And why we are defending it. Peace and freedom. Because it’s what all human beings want most.



European Council President Charles Michel

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (European Union)

What happened in Hiroshima is still today haunting humanity. It is a stark reminder of the terrible cost of war—and our everlasting duty to protect and preserve peace.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine)

Глибоко вражений відвіданням Музею. Жодна держава світу не має пережити такий біль і руйнування. Ядерному шантажу не місце в сучасному світі.

[I have been deeply impressed by my visit to the museum. No country in the world should have to go through such pain and destruction. There is no place for nuclear blackmail in the modern world.]



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: G7 leaders write in the guest book after visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. © Reuters. All photos of leaders’ messages © Jiji. Inscription text taken from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the provisional English translation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s words.)