Life Expectancy Differences by Region Highlight Japan’s Health Inequalities

Japan is one of the leading countries for longevity. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare examined average life expectancies as of 2020 by municipality, which revealed that Asao Ward, Kawasaki, has the longest life expectancy for both men and women. While the national average age was 87.6 for women and 81.5 for men, in Asao Ward, it was 89.2 for women and 84.0 for men.
In contrast, the municipality with the shortest life expectancy was Nishinari Ward, Osaka, with women at 84.9 and men at 73.2, meaning a gap of 4.3 years for women and 10.8 years for men between these two wards.
Looking at which municipalities topped the list and which appeared at the bottom highlighted health inequalities between the various regions. Asao Ward, Kawasaki, is centered around Shin-Yurigaoka, a commuter town located on the Odakyū Line with easy access to Tokyo. At the same time, it is a residential area rich in nature, with abundant farmland and mountain forests. In 2022, a survey by the Kawasaki government found that it had the highest home-ownership rate of the city’s seven wards, and that 88.2% of respondents said that they would choose to walk somewhere if it was around 15 minutes away.
Other metropolitan suburban areas also ranked in the top 10 and it seems that the ease of access to medical care has a positive effect. Nagano Prefecture has set a goal of becoming number one worldwide for health and longevity, and the results of its various health projects developed in collaboration with local authorities within the prefecture are visible.
On the other hand, at the bottom of the list, there is a significant number of municipalities in northern Japan, including Aomori Prefecture. For some time, high salt intake in the Tōhoku region has been identified as a factor in shortening life expectancy. Moreover, with the decline in population, it is more difficult to travel by public transportation compared to metropolitan areas, meaning that activities for people in those areas are restricted, and the medical care system is lacking. Nishinari Ward in Osaka, which had the lowest average longevity for both men and women, is known for its many day laborers. These nonregular workers with unstable employment and no adequate provision of welfare, have little time to take care of their health and diet.
Top 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Women)
|Prefecture
|Municipality
|Average Life Expectancy
|Kanagawa
|Asao Ward, Kawasaki
|89.2
|Kumamoto
|Mashiki
|89.0
|Nagano
|Takamori
|89.0
|Shiga
|Kusatsu
|89.0
|Hyōgo
|Ashiya
|88.9
|Tokyo
|Setagaya
|88.9
|Tokyo
|Koganei
|88.9
|Yamanashi
|Fujikawaguchiko
|88.8
|Nagano
|Minowa
|88.8
|Nagano
|Ina
|88.8
Distribution of the top 50 places for women’s life expectancy by prefecture: Nagano (8), Tokyo (7), Hiroshima (6), Kumamoto (6), Kanagawa (4), Kyoto (4), Okayama (4), Shiga (2), Hyōgo (2), Okinawa (2), Yamanashi (1), Ishikawa (1), Nara (1), Tottori (1), Shimane (1).
Top 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Men)
|Prefecture
|Municipality
|Average Life Expectancy
|Kanagawa
|Asao Ward, Kawasaki
|84.0
|Kanagawa
|Aoba Ward, Yokohama
|83.9
|Nagano
|Miyada
|83.4
|Aichi
|Nisshin
|83.4
|Kyoto
|Kizugawa
|83.3
|Kanagawa
|Kamakura
|83.3
|Nagano
|Hara
|83.3
|Kanagawa
|Tsuzuki Ward, Yokohama
|83.3
|Shiga
|Kusatsu
|83.3
|Nagano
|Toyooka
|83.3
Distribution of the top 50 places for men’s life expectancy by prefecture: Nagano (16), Kanagawa (10), Tokyo (6), Shiga (4), Kyoto (4), Nara (3), Osaka (2), Miyagi (1), Aichi (1), Hyōgo (1), Hiroshima (1), Kumamoto (1).
Bottom 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Women)
|Prefecture
|Municipality
|Average Life Expectancy
|Osaka
|Nishinari Ward, Osaka
|84.9
|Aomori
|Imabetsu
|85.5
|Aomori
|Inakadate
|85.5
|Aomori
|Ōwani
|85.6
|Aomori
|Mutsu
|85.6
|Kōchi
|Mihara
|85.6
|Hokkaidō
|Betsukai
|85.8
|Aomori
|Kazamaura
|85.8
|Yamagata
|Ōkura
|85.8
|Aomori
|Shichinohe
|85.9
Distribution of the bottom 50 places for women’s life expectancy by prefecture: Aomori (24), Hokkaidō (9), Osaka (4), Yamagata (3), Fukushima (2), Tochigi (2), Ibaraki (2), Iwate (1), Akita (1), Shizuoka (1), Kōchi (1).
Bottom 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Men)
|Prefecture
|Municipality
|Average Life Expectancy
|Osaka
|Nishinari Ward, Osaka
|73.2
|Osaka
|Naniwa Ward, Osaka
|77.9
|Osaka
|Ikuno Ward, Osaka
|78.0
|Aomori
|Higashidōri
|78.1
|Aomori
|Rokkasho
|78.3
|Aomori
|Ōma
|78.4
|Aomori
|Mutsu
|78.4
|Aomori
|Sannohe
|78.4
|Aomori
|Kazamaura
|78.6
|Aomori
|Hiranai
|78.6
Distribution of the bottom 50 places for men’s life expectancy by prefecture: Aomori (32), Osaka (9), Hokkaidō (2), Iwate (2), Kagoshima (2) Kanagawa (1), Hyōgo (1), Okinawa (1).
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)