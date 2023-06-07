Life Expectancy Differences by Region Highlight Japan’s Health Inequalities

Japan Data

A life expectancy survey in Japan found that metropolitan suburban areas topped the list, whereas Aomori Prefecture stood out for the short life expectancy in its municipalities.

Japan is one of the leading countries for longevity. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare examined average life expectancies as of 2020 by municipality, which revealed that Asao Ward, Kawasaki, has the longest life expectancy for both men and women. While the national average age was 87.6 for women and 81.5 for men, in Asao Ward, it was 89.2 for women and 84.0 for men.

In contrast, the municipality with the shortest life expectancy was Nishinari Ward, Osaka, with women at 84.9 and men at 73.2, meaning a gap of 4.3 years for women and 10.8 years for men between these two wards.

Looking at which municipalities topped the list and which appeared at the bottom highlighted health inequalities between the various regions. Asao Ward, Kawasaki, is centered around Shin-Yurigaoka, a commuter town located on the Odakyū Line with easy access to Tokyo. At the same time, it is a residential area rich in nature, with abundant farmland and mountain forests. In 2022, a survey by the Kawasaki government found that it had the highest home-ownership rate of the city’s seven wards, and that 88.2% of respondents said that they would choose to walk somewhere if it was around 15 minutes away.

Other metropolitan suburban areas also ranked in the top 10 and it seems that the ease of access to medical care has a positive effect. Nagano Prefecture has set a goal of becoming number one worldwide for health and longevity, and the results of its various health projects developed in collaboration with local authorities within the prefecture are visible.

On the other hand, at the bottom of the list, there is a significant number of municipalities in northern Japan, including Aomori Prefecture. For some time, high salt intake in the Tōhoku region has been identified as a factor in shortening life expectancy. Moreover, with the decline in population, it is more difficult to travel by public transportation compared to metropolitan areas, meaning that activities for people in those areas are restricted, and the medical care system is lacking. Nishinari Ward in Osaka, which had the lowest average longevity for both men and women, is known for its many day laborers. These nonregular workers with unstable employment and no adequate provision of welfare, have little time to take care of their health and diet.

Top 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Women)

Prefecture Municipality Average Life Expectancy Kanagawa Asao Ward, Kawasaki 89.2 Kumamoto Mashiki 89.0 Nagano Takamori 89.0 Shiga Kusatsu 89.0 Hyōgo Ashiya 88.9 Tokyo Setagaya 88.9 Tokyo Koganei 88.9 Yamanashi Fujikawaguchiko 88.8 Nagano Minowa 88.8 Nagano Ina 88.8

Distribution of the top 50 places for women’s life expectancy by prefecture: Nagano (8), Tokyo (7), Hiroshima (6), Kumamoto (6), Kanagawa (4), Kyoto (4), Okayama (4), Shiga (2), Hyōgo (2), Okinawa (2), Yamanashi (1), Ishikawa (1), Nara (1), Tottori (1), Shimane (1).

Top 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Men)

Prefecture Municipality Average Life Expectancy Kanagawa Asao Ward, Kawasaki 84.0 Kanagawa Aoba Ward, Yokohama 83.9 Nagano Miyada 83.4 Aichi Nisshin 83.4 Kyoto Kizugawa 83.3 Kanagawa Kamakura 83.3 Nagano Hara 83.3 Kanagawa Tsuzuki Ward, Yokohama 83.3 Shiga Kusatsu 83.3 Nagano Toyooka 83.3

Distribution of the top 50 places for men’s life expectancy by prefecture: Nagano (16), Kanagawa (10), Tokyo (6), Shiga (4), Kyoto (4), Nara (3), Osaka (2), Miyagi (1), Aichi (1), Hyōgo (1), Hiroshima (1), Kumamoto (1).

Bottom 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Women)

Prefecture Municipality Average Life Expectancy Osaka Nishinari Ward, Osaka 84.9 Aomori Imabetsu 85.5 Aomori Inakadate 85.5 Aomori Ōwani 85.6 Aomori Mutsu 85.6 Kōchi Mihara 85.6 Hokkaidō Betsukai 85.8 Aomori Kazamaura 85.8 Yamagata Ōkura 85.8 Aomori Shichinohe 85.9

Distribution of the bottom 50 places for women’s life expectancy by prefecture: Aomori (24), Hokkaidō (9), Osaka (4), Yamagata (3), Fukushima (2), Tochigi (2), Ibaraki (2), Iwate (1), Akita (1), Shizuoka (1), Kōchi (1).

Bottom 10 Places for Average Life Expectancy in Japan (Men)

Prefecture Municipality Average Life Expectancy Osaka Nishinari Ward, Osaka 73.2 Osaka Naniwa Ward, Osaka 77.9 Osaka Ikuno Ward, Osaka 78.0 Aomori Higashidōri 78.1 Aomori Rokkasho 78.3 Aomori Ōma 78.4 Aomori Mutsu 78.4 Aomori Sannohe 78.4 Aomori Kazamaura 78.6 Aomori Hiranai 78.6

Distribution of the bottom 50 places for men’s life expectancy by prefecture: Aomori (32), Osaka (9), Hokkaidō (2), Iwate (2), Kagoshima (2) Kanagawa (1), Hyōgo (1), Okinawa (1).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)