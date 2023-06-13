A Third of Japanese Employees Admit to Driving for Work after Drinking the Night Before

A Third of Japanese Employees Admit to Driving for Work after Drinking the Night BeforeSociety Work
Driving for work despite having a few too many drinks the night before is not uncommon in Japan. This is according to a survey by weight and health monitoring device maker Tanita, who polled employees who occasionally drive a company car on whether they have ever gotten behind the wheel the day after a heavy night out. While the majority of respondents said they had never done so, 39.4% admitted they had, with 2.7% answering “often,” 19.3% “occasionally,” and 17.4% “once or twice.” Among all respondents, 50.3% described themselves as having a high tolerance for alcohol.
The survey also asked respondents about situations where they find themselves having too much to drink. Drinking with friends or acquaintances was cited by 45.4% of people polled, while 43.7% of respondents answered while attending a company’s year-end or new-year party.
Among the 228 people who said they had too much to drink at a company party, 52.2% answered they did so while attending an afterparty, 23.2% wanted to make the most of the opportunity to drink, and 18.4% cited the desire to feel more at ease. Around 30% of responses fell under the category of “alcohol harassment,” including respondents who were told that if they didn’t drink it would spoil the atmosphere (16.7%), were pressured by senior colleagues or supervisors (12.3%), did not have access to nonalcoholic beverages (7.5%), or were pressured into downing their drink in one go (7.0%).
When asked if it was difficult to refuse alcohol when offered by a senior colleague or supervisor, nearly half of respondents, or 48.6%, said it was. The percentage was higher in sectors like finance and insurance (62.5%), wholesale and retail (55.0%), and manufacturing (50.4%).
The online survey was conducted in early April 2023, targeting 1,000 people in their twenties to sixties who occasionally drive a company car.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)