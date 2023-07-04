Japan Slips to 125th Place in 2023 Gender Gap Ranking

Japan Data

According to the Global Gender Gap report, Japan has one of the lowest levels of gender equality in politics in the world, contributing to its overall ranking of 125th out of 146 countries.

The Global Gender Gap Report issued by the World Economic Forum on June 21, 2023, found that Japan ranked 125th out of 146 countries in terms of gender equality, as compared to its 116th ranking the previous year.

The WEF report analyzes various statistical data on the status of women using four categories of economy, education, health, and politics. The gender gap index is based on one being the highest possible score, indicating that gender parity has been achieved, while zero means complete gender disparity.

Among Group of 7 countries, Germany was ranked the highest in terms of gender equality, placing sixth overall in the world ranking, as compared to tenth in 2022. Britain (15) was the next-highest G7 country, followed by Canada (30), France (40), the United States (43), and Italy (79). Only Japan failed to even place within the top 100 countries.

Japan’s low proportion of women in parliamentary or ministerial positions places it near the bottom of the politics category at 138th. Japan also ranks low in the economic category, at 123rd, reflecting such aspects as the low labor participation of women and the wage gap between men and women. Japan’s education ranking fell to 47th as fewer women pursued higher education.

2023 Gender Equality Ranking

Rank (2022 Ranking) Country Index 1 (1) Iceland 0.912 2 (3) Norway 0.879 3 (2) Finland 0.863 4 (4) New Zealand 0.856 5 (5) Sweden 0.815 6 (10) Germany 0.815 7 (7) Nicaragua 0.811 8 (8) Namibia 0.802 9 (11) Lithuania 0.800 10 (14) Belgium 0.796 15 (22) Britain 0.792 18 (17) Spain 0.791 30 (25) Canada 0.770 40 (15) France 0.756 43 (27) United States 0.748 71 (68) United Arab Emirates 0.712 79 (63) Italy 0.705 105 (99) South Korea 0.680 107 (102) China 0.678 125 (116) Japan 0.647 134 (129) Egypt 0.626 146 (146) Afghanistan 0.405

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2023.

(Translated from Japanese.)