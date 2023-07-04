Japan Data

Japan Slips to 125th Place in 2023 Gender Gap Ranking

According to the Global Gender Gap report, Japan has one of the lowest levels of gender equality in politics in the world, contributing to its overall ranking of 125th out of 146 countries.
The Global Gender Gap Report issued by the World Economic Forum on June 21, 2023, found that Japan ranked 125th out of 146 countries in terms of gender equality, as compared to its 116th ranking the previous year.

Japan and Global Average

The WEF report analyzes various statistical data on the status of women using four categories of economy, education, health, and politics. The gender gap index is based on one being the highest possible score, indicating that gender parity has been achieved, while zero means complete gender disparity.

Among Group of 7 countries, Germany was ranked the highest in terms of gender equality, placing sixth overall in the world ranking, as compared to tenth in 2022. Britain (15) was the next-highest G7 country, followed by Canada (30), France (40), the United States (43), and Italy (79). Only Japan failed to even place within the top 100 countries.

Japan’s low proportion of women in parliamentary or ministerial positions places it near the bottom of the politics category at 138th. Japan also ranks low in the economic category, at 123rd, reflecting such aspects as the low labor participation of women and the wage gap between men and women. Japan’s education ranking fell to 47th as fewer women pursued higher education.

2023 Gender Equality Ranking

Rank (2022 Ranking) Country Index
1 (1) Iceland 0.912
2 (3) Norway 0.879
3 (2) Finland 0.863
4 (4) New Zealand 0.856
5 (5) Sweden 0.815
6 (10) Germany 0.815
7 (7) Nicaragua 0.811
8 (8) Namibia 0.802
9 (11) Lithuania 0.800
10 (14) Belgium 0.796
15 (22) Britain 0.792
18 (17) Spain 0.791
30 (25) Canada 0.770
40 (15) France 0.756
43 (27) United States 0.748
71 (68) United Arab Emirates 0.712
79 (63) Italy 0.705
105 (99) South Korea 0.680
107 (102) China 0.678
125 (116) Japan 0.647
134 (129) Egypt 0.626
146 (146) Afghanistan 0.405

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2023.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

