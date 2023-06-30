Japan Data

Japan’s national holidays in 2024, from New Year’s Day to Labor Thanksgiving Day, fall so there are more three-day weekends than usual.

Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year. In 2024, there are more three-day weekends than usual as several of the holidays on fixed dates take place on Friday or Monday, or fall on Sunday and are observed on Monday.

National holidays in 2024 are as follows. Click here to see the national holidays for 2023.

National Holiday 2024 Date New Year’s Day January 1 Coming of Age Day January 8 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 (Observed on February 12) Emperor’s Birthday February 23 Vernal Equinox Day March 20 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 Greenery Day May 4 Children’s Day May 5 (Observed on May 6) Marine Day July 15 (Third Monday in July) Mountain Day August 11 (Observed on August 12) Respect for the Aged Day September 16 (Third Monday in September) Autumnal Equinox Day September 22 (Observed on September 23) Sports Day October 14 (Second Monday in October) Culture Day November 3 (Observed on November 4) Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—is treated as a holiday by most people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)