Disaster Preparedness at Home: Stockpiling Food and Water Leads Household Measures

Japan Data

Japanese authorities encourage residents to be ready for natural calamities like earthquakes, but just over half of respondents to a survey on disaster preparedness said they keep aware of what measures need to be taken at home.

September 1 marks 100 years since the 1923 Great Kantō Earthquake. In advance of the anniversary, residential building company Panasonic Homes conducted in-person and online surveys in July to assess people’s awareness of disaster preparedness at home.

The survey found that 56.7% of respondents said they were staying aware or somewhat aware of disaster preparedness in their everyday lives.

The most prominent idea people had when considering disaster preparedness measures was “stockpiling food and water” at 42.7%, followed by 31.5% who answered “preparing emergency survival kit.”

Many large cities lack the capacity to accommodate all residents at evacuation centers, and following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing awareness of avoiding overcrowding, which have led a number of municipalities in recent years to recommend that people shelter at home if it is safe to do. However, only 6.8% of respondents answered “reinforcing house against earthquakes” and 5.6% “installing restraints to stop furniture and appliances falling over,” suggesting a low level of preparedness for sheltering at home.

Among respondents who said they were staying aware of disaster prevention in their everyday lives and implementing measures, 74.0% answered “stockpiling food and water” as a step they have taken. By comparison, only 36.6% responded “reinforcing house against earthquakes.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)