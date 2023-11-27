The 17 Japanese People Officially Recognized as Having Been Abducted by North Korea

Japan Data

A 2014 UN report concluded that North Korea may have abducted at least 100 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, but only 17 have been formally recognized by the Japanese government.

The Japanese government has formally recognized 12 cases of abduction by North Korea involving 17 Japanese citizens. This is said to be just the tip of the iceberg. The 2014 final report by a Commission of Inquiry established by the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate human rights in North Korea indicated that “it is possible at least 100 Japanese people have been abducted by North Korea.”

Abductees Formally Recognized by the Japan Government (* indicates people who have returned to Japan)

1. Kume Yutaka

Abducted: September 19, 1977, aged 52.

Disappeared near the coast of Ushitsu, Ishikawa Prefecture. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea denies that he entered the country.

2. Matsumoto Kyōko

Abducted: October 21, 1977, aged 29.

Disappeared on her way to a knitting class near her house. Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea denies that she entered the country.

3. Yokota Megumi

Abducted: November 15, 1977, aged 13.

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata, Niigata Prefecture. Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that she committed suicide.

4. Tanaka Minoru

Abducted: Around June 1978, aged 28.

Disappeared after leaving Japan to travel to Europe. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea denies that he entered the country.

5. Taguchi Yaeko

Abducted: Around June 1978, aged 22.

Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that she died in a traffic accident.

6. Chimura Yasushi *

Abducted: July 7, 1978, aged 23.

Disappeared after saying he was going out on a date with Hamamoto Fukie. He returned to Japan in October 2002.

7. Chimura Fukie (née Hamamoto) *

Abducted: July 7, 1978, aged 23.

Disappeared after saying she was going out on a date with Chimura Yasushi. She returned to Japan in October 2002.

8. Hasuike Kaoru *

Abducted: July 31, 1978, aged 20.

Disappeared after leaving his house, saying he was going out for a bit and would be back soon. He returned to Japan in October 2002.

9. Hasuike Yukiko (née Okudo) *

Abducted: July 31, 1978, aged 22.

Disappeared after leaving her house. She returned to Japan in October 2002.

10. Ichikawa Shūichi

Abducted: August 12, 1978, aged 23.

Disappeared after saying he was going out to watch the sunset on the beach. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that he died of a heart attack while swimming in the sea.

11. Masumoto Rumiko

Abducted: August 12, 1978, aged 24.

Disappeared after saying she was going out to watch the sunset on the beach. Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that she died of a heart attack.

12. Soga Hitomi *

Abducted: August 12, 1978, aged 19.

Disappeared after leaving the house, saying she was going shopping with her mother Miyoshi. She returned to Japan in October 2002.

13. Soga Miyoshi

Abducted: August 12, 1978, aged 46.

Disappeared after leaving the house, saying she was going shopping with her daughter Hitomi. Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea denies that she entered the country.

14. Ishioka Tōru

Abducted: Around May 1980, aged 22.

Disappeared while in Europe. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that he died in a gas accident.

15. Matsuki Kaoru

Abducted: Around May 1980, aged 26.

Disappeared while in Europe. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that he died in a traffic accident.

16. Hara Tadaaki

Abducted: Mid-June 1980, aged 43.

Disappeared while in Miyazaki Prefecture. His whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that he died of liver cirrhosis.

17. Arimoto Keiko

Abducted: Around July 1983, aged 23.

Disappeared in Europe. Her whereabouts are unconfirmed. North Korea claims that she died in a gas accident.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The 12 people recognized by the Japanese government as abductees and who have still not returned to Japan. © Kyōdō.)