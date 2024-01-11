Cherry Blossom Forecast 2024: Looking Forward to “Sakura” Season

Japan Data

Looking for blossoms in 2024? Cherry trees will bloom across much of Japan from late March into April before reaching Hokkaidō in May.

On January 10, the Japan Meteorological Corporation published its cherry blossom forecast for 2024. As warmer weather than usual is expected across Japan from January to March, the organization predicts earlier blooming than average in some areas.

According to the forecast, sakura will blossom first in Kōchi in Shikoku around March 18, followed through late March by most of the rest of western Japan, as well as Kantō and some parts of eastern Japan. The cherry blossom front will move north into Hokuriku and Tōhoku through April, reaching Hokkaidō at the end of the month. While Tokyo’s first bloom is predicted for March 23, Sapporo’s will come six weeks later, around May 2.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. You can see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Hitome senbon [a thousand cherry trees at a glance] in blossom by Shiroishi River in Ōgawara, Miyagi Prefecture. © Pixta.)